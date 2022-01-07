JONESBORO — Arkansas has set new daily records for new coronavirus infections multiple times this week.
And on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported another record with 8,334 new cases statewide. The death toll rose by 20, including two in Jackson County and one in Poinsett.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the 705,264 new cases nationally reported Wednesday more than doubled the January 2021 peak.
The health department said Craighead County recorded 340 new cases Friday, down slightly from previous days this week. New cases in Northeast Arkansas included 145 in Greene County; Mississippi, 102; Poinsett, 90; Cross, 52; Clay, 42; Jackson, 30; Randolph, 27 and Lawrence, 25.
On Thursday the health department reported 7,787 new cases. On that same date a year ago, Arkansas reported 2,323.
In Northeast Arkansas, the numbers are almost tripled.
Craighead County had 392 new cases Thursday, compared to 107 a year earlier. While Greene County’s 135 cases Thursday far exceeded the 48 recorded a year earlier. Poinsett County had 88 new cases Thursday, compared to 39 on Jan. 7, 2021.
Active cases in some NEA locales are more than tripled the year ago numbers. Craighead County had 3,451 on Thursday, compared to 909 on the first Thursday of 2021; Mississippi County had 849 compared to 274; Greene had 828 compared to 379; and Poinsett had 585 active cases compared to 220 a year earlier..
The CDC said the entire country is now experiencing high levels of community transmission.
“While early data suggest Omicron infections might be less severe than those of other variants, the increases in cases and hospitalizations are expected to stress the healthcare system in the coming weeks,” CDC said in its COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review.
In addition to the 392 new cases reported among Craighead County residents Thursday, the county’s death toll rose by one, bring the total to 262 deaths since March 2020.
Greene, Lawrence and Mississippi counties also reported one death each on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.