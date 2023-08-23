JONESBORO — In celebration of National Recovery Month, NEA Divine Intervention will hold it first ever “Together We Can, Stop The Stigma” Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Embassy Suites’ Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.
Shalinda Woolbright, NEA Divine Intervention executive director and founder, said the conference will be an empowering and informative event designed to “Stop the Stigma” associated with mental illness and addiction because addiction impacts not just the life of the person struggling, but it also affects the people around them.
“What we’re going to do at this conference is we’re going to have a peer panel, but we’re going to have more of a lived experience,” said Woolbright, who is also member of the Arkansas Peer Advisory Committee (APAC).
For example, she said Paula Cunningham, executive director of the Parker Gill Foundation, who lost her son to a drug overdose, will be speaking.
“She lost her son to addiction and so she’s going to come and talk about the other side [of addiction],” Woolbright continued. “If you get it from the family aspect, it’s a little bit different.”
Woolbright said they have put together a panel of leading experts to educate, inform and answer the difficult questions that most people seldom have the courage to ask, as well as Mayor Harold Copenhaver, who will be speaking about community support.
Other speakers include Kirk Lane, APAC member and Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership director, and Casey Copeland, peer recovery supervisor for Arkansas Department of Human Services and ARORP board member.
Woolbright also said there will be other panels including a “Difficult Questions” panel and the “Surviving the Other Side, Growing up in Addiction” panel.
The “Difficult Questions” panel will be led by Larry and Paula Hoover and William Anglin.
“They’re going to answer difficult questions,” Woolbright stated. “So, some of the stuff that we deal with like the stigmas as far as like needle exchange and fentanyl strips.”
The “Surviving the Other Side, Growing up in Addiction” panel will be led by Pryce Arwood, Joshua Roberts and Kayla Hall, who will be talking about growing up and living with a parent in active addiction.
“We will also have some treatment facilities there too,” she said, noting they will be speaking on the clinical perspective.
Woolbright, who has been in recovery for over 17 years, explained their reason for the conference.
“We want to do this is because we opened in January and we have already served over 1,900 people,” she stated, noting over 600 of those were sent to detox and treatment among a whole other array of other services.
According to Woolbright, the cost of staying in the Craighead County jail is $60 a night.
“So just imagine how much we have saved the taxpayers by keeping them out of jail,” she stated.
Although Woolbright said the event is free and open to everyone, registration is required and a limited number of scholarships are available to cover accommodations.
The scholarships are available for travel and lodging expenses for anyone who lives more then 100 miles away. Applicants must provide documentation of credentials.
The deadline for scholarships is Friday, however the deadline to register for the conference, itself, will be Sept. 10.
She also noted that a free lunch would also be provided, as well as free Divine Intervention swag-bags and “Together We Can, Stop The Stigma” T-shirts [while supplies last].
For a complete schedule, to find out more on this event or to register, visit the NEA Divine Intervention Facebook page and click on the Eventbright link or search “Together We Can, Stop The Stigma” on Eventbright as well.
“We have a limit of 200, however we will not turn anyone away,” Woolbright said.
Individuals can also call Divine Intervention at 870-206-8406 for more information.
“I’m so proud of our team. We are kicking butt and taking names,” she laughed, as she introduced some of their new staff, including Certified Peer Specialists Chris Betran, who is 25 years into recovery, and Telly Roberts, who is five years into recovery; as well as two new peer specialists in training Nichole Hanners and Jessica Strickland, who are more than two and a half years into sobriety.
Advanced Peer Specialist Cassie Cooper, who has been sober six and a half years, also highlighted some of the of free services they offer at the center including recovery meetings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, help with housing, insurance, employment, transportation and documentation such as licenses and identification cards, birth certificates, social security cards, etc.
“We partner with individuals that help with housing,” Cooper said, however, she noted that with housing being the most difficult they are always looking for more partnerships and sponsorships.
Woolbright also noted that the center offers free STD testing and provides Narcan training as well.
“I think we have trained 407 individuals during our Narcan training,” she said. “Plus, we partner with any [Arkansas Department of Corrections] to help people in the court system.”
But not only are they helping people in recovery, Cooper added that they do community events and drives to help others as well, from veterans to homeless to children in need.
“We do a massive amount of events to get people involved,” she said.
