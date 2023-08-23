JONESBORO — In celebration of National Recovery Month, NEA Divine Intervention will hold it first ever “Together We Can, Stop The Stigma” Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Embassy Suites’ Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Shalinda Woolbright, NEA Divine Intervention executive director and founder, said the conference will be an empowering and informative event designed to “Stop the Stigma” associated with mental illness and addiction because addiction impacts not just the life of the person struggling, but it also affects the people around them.