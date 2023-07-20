WYNNE — The Wynne community continues to rebuild after a disastrous EF3 tornado hit the town on March 31, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs.
With debris cleanup completed, Wynne can now look at relief options that will help the community and its residents as they begin the long process of rebuilding.
“We finally completed the debris cleanup in mid-June and have about paid-off all the contractor expenses so far, however it is a long-term process,” Hobbs said. “We are doing our best to get everything rebuilt as quick as possible.”
Hobbs noted that they will soon be looking at FEMA’s (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants with the help of a consultant.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website, FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grants provide funding for eligible mitigation measures that reduce disaster losses, which includes long-term solutions that reduce the impact of disasters in the future.
Although the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Wynne permanently closed July 3, Hobbs said FEMA is still helping the community through temporary group housing as well.
Although there have already been a few modular homes placed on private property, rezoning for a group site has been passed locally and FEMA has passed the site federally, however the group site is still being processed on the state level as the State Historical Office determines if it has any possible historical and/or archaeological value as a Native American Heritage site because of the town’s proximity to the Trail of Tears.
“It’s all a process, but we are learning,” she said. “They will have to do a historical survey and then we can go from there.”
If approved, the group site, which will be located adjacent to Nina Farms Road, will hold up to 15 mobile homes, she stated.
“We had over 100 that qualified for the direct housing and 43 already approved for manufactured homes,” Hobbs said, noting that many of these have or will go on personal property if the property is big enough.
For example, 17 homes were placed at a private-owned trailer park, which was destroyed during the tornado, for it’s residents.
She also noted that about 11 more homes have already been placed at various properties around town with seven families already moved in.
Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service (USPS) reminds those impacted to change their address.
In a press release from the United States Postal Service on Monday, the USPS stressed the importance of filing a Change of Address (COA) during times of disaster.
“The Postal Service wants to ensure all customers continue to receive their mail and packages following impacts from tornadoes in March and April, especially in areas where long-term recovery time is expected,” it said. “This is true for any customers affected, but is particularly critical for residents in Wynne and the surrounding areas.”
Because U.S. Mail can be put on hold from three days to up to 30 days, customers who are unable to return to their residence at this time, have the following options:
customers who will not be able to occupy their home within 30 days should submit a temporary COA request, which is designed for customers who plan to return to their residence within six months.
customers who are not planning to return to their residence should submit a permanent COA request.
Customers can request a COA form from their letter carrier, visit their nearest available Post Office or fill out a COA request online at https://www. moversguide.usps.com.
Customers can also reach USPS Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
