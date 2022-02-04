JONESBORO — A Rector man turned himself in to Jonesboro police Thursday for two felony warrants for him out of Texas, according a police report.
Roy Clemon Tunis, 40, of the 1100 block of South Main Street, called police, who arrested him in the 2800 block of East Highland Drive.
He is wanted in Texas on two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to published reports.
In other JPD reports:
A 75-year-old Jonesboro man reported that he was scammed into sending $2,000 in American Express cards to get a grant. The suspect used the victim’s sister’s Facebook account to scam him.
Police arrested Michael Fitzgerald, 31, of the 100 block of Falcon Trail, Maynard, on Thursday night and the intersection of College Avenue and South Main Street. Police said Fitzgerald left the scene of an accident and possessed a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
A woman in Tuscaloosa, Ala., called Jonesboro police and told them her father forged his father’s retirement paperwork to scam his retirement benefit. The woman, whose 82-year-old grandfather also lives in Tuscaloosa, said $1,300 in benefits were sent to a P.O. box in Jonesboro.
