JONESBORO — A Rector woman was arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cedar and North Church streets, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Tina Krohn, 39, of the 300 block of East Fifth Street, Rector, was found to be in possession of meth, marijuana and pills, the report said.
She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of an open container of alcohol, no proof of insurance, expired tags and parole violation.
She is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Antonio Harris, 31, of the 100 block of East Sawyer Street, Blytheville, on Wednesday night in the 3500 block of Landsbrook Drive after a 47-year-old woman said he kicked the door open and attacked victims. Harris is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery.
Police arrested Dewayne Schrader, 30, of the 100 block of Stone Street, Lake City, on Thursday morning in the 3100 block of Southwest Drive. Schrader is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Kristopher Hollis, 32, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 464, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of Richardson and Shanley drives. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning at 7 that he found a handgun and other items at Craighead Forest Park. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson is valued at $550.
A 25-year-old Locust Grove man told police Wednesday morning his handgun was stolen from his vehicle in the 100 block of State Street. The Bersa .380-caliber gun is valued at $375.
An 86-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday evening that someone used a fake check to take money from her account at Simmons First Bank, 501 W. Washington Ave. The check was for $940.
A 65-year-old Jonesboro woman said Wednesday morning that three forged checks from her bank account were cashed at Centennial Bank, 715 Southwest Drive. The total amount of the checks was for $2,830.66.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone broke into his trailer in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue and stole tools. The total value of the taken items is listed at $2,400.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone stole his phone during a party at his house in the 1400 block of Neville Court and used it to withdraw money from his bank account. The amount taken was $1,800. The phone is valued at $1,000.
