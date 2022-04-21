JONESBORO — Local recycling operations are healthier now than they’ve been for years, as the prices Abilities Unlimited receives for its commodities have skyrocketed.
Still, Darren May, chief operations officer for Abilities Unlimited, said the nonprofit is only making enough to fulfill its mission of providing jobs and services for disabled employees.
The recycling industry was in trouble in 2019, but things have turned around since the coronavirus pandemic, as raw materials became scarce and and residential recycling volume increased, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. With the increased demand came higher prices, said May.
“Cardboard and No, 2 plastic have doubled or more at times,” May said Thursday. No. 2 plastics include milk jugs, shampoo bottles, cleaning product containers and detergent bottles. No. 1 plastics, which include containers for soda, water and other drinks, cooking oil, plastic peanut butter jars and containers for other popular food items, are also in high demand, he said.
The EPA under then-President Donald Trump announced a goal of increasing the recycling rate to 50 percent by 2030. In late 2021, Michael S. Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced a strategy for attaining that goal.
“When we recycle, we reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills, reduce pollution and emissions that contribute to climate change, save natural resources, such as timber and water, and keep our environment healthy by reducing the need to create new materials,” Regan said in the National Recycling Strategy document. “We also help our economy by using domestic materials, supporting American manufacturing, and creating jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries.”
In Jonesboro, about 8,100 households participate in the city’s curbside recycling program, in which participants purchase 65-gallon containers. Several hundred more participate in Craighead County’s Blue Bag curbside recycling effort in Bay, Bono, Brookland, Caraway, Lake City and Monette.
Jonesboro reported collecting 904 tons of recyclables from homes in 2021, down from a peak of 1,002 tons in the first full year of the revamped system in 2019.
Angela Sparks, deputy director of the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority (Legacy Landfill), said her organization, through the cities and Arkansas State University collected more than 411 million tons of cardboard, 161 tons of newspapers, 48.66 tons of No. 2 plastics, 88.25 tons of No. 1 plastics and 134,923 used tires, among other materials.
Most, if not all of those materials would have gone into landfills without the recycling effort.
More than a ton of electronic waste was also collected in the county, as well.
“The best thing they can do for us is just not put things in the recycling cans that are obviously not recyclable … that’s what hurts us the most,” May said, noting the price brokers pay depends on the lack of contamination.
