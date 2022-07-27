JONESBORO — With 20 percent of the nation’s blood supply coming from high school and college blood drives, plus many regular donors taking summer vacations, the Red Cross said in a press release on Tuesday that it is facing a historical blood shortage in August.

Missouri and Arkansas Blood Services Division Account Manager for the American Red Cross Jerrica Fox said on Tuesday that the Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood donations over the last several months, with May and June being the lowest.