JONESBORO — With 20 percent of the nation’s blood supply coming from high school and college blood drives, plus many regular donors taking summer vacations, the Red Cross said in a press release on Tuesday that it is facing a historical blood shortage in August.
Missouri and Arkansas Blood Services Division Account Manager for the American Red Cross Jerrica Fox said on Tuesday that the Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood donations over the last several months, with May and June being the lowest.
She said that she is worried about how the shortage is going to affect the local hospitals. She noted that she works with several hospitals and that she already has at least one hospital that is slated to potentially postpone surgeries as they prepare for the worst.
According to the press release, the summer months are an incredibly difficult time of year for the Red Cross to maintain a stable blood supply.
“We are asking donors to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer,” Fox said. “In June alone, the Red Cross collected approximately 12 percent fewer blood donations than needed, which is one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.”
However as people are trying to get back to a new normal, Fox said that many regular donors are focused more on travel, vacations and things of that nature, which has caused the decline in donor turnout.
“They just don’t have as much time,” she said. “For such a large community, we only see about two percent or less at our blood drives.”
Now with the numbers so low, the Red Cross is looking for fun ways to increase donations and help prevent the blood shortage.
One way they hope to meet this challenge is the “Battle of the Banks” Blood Drive or the “Bankers Blood Drive Challenge,” which will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Earl Bell Community Center.
“Anyone can donate,” Fox stated, noting that you just walk-in and choose your favorite financial bank.
She said that all local banks are encouraged to participate in the friendly competition to see who can “deposit” the most blood donations into the Red Cross bank.
The participating banks will be split into two brackets as they compete, banks with less than 20 employees and banks with more than 20 employees.
The banks with the largest participation of donors based on their size will then earn bragging rights plus a traveling trophy.
“We are also encouraging banks to tell their bank customers to donate on their behalf,” she said.
For those who can’t attend Tuesday’s Battle of the Banks, Fox notes that there are many other drives happening as well over the next couple of weeks including:
the Embassy Suites Blood Drive at the Red Wolf Convention Center, which starts today and runs through Friday, July 29, form noon until 5 p.m.
a blood drive at the NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
a blood drive at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1-5 p.m.
a blood drive at Walnut Street Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 5, from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
“We know everyone’s time is valuable, but we really want encourage you to visit a blood drive nearest you,” Fox said. Donors can also find upcoming blood drives on the Blood Donor App, by visiting their website at www. redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.
