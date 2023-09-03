JONESBORO — During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross urges everyone to prepare for worsening extreme weather.
Severe weather is part of a national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.
As rapidly intensifying weather-related events pose serious challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan. The organization is working to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country, while also funding new international programs on climate response and preparedness, as well as minimizing its own environmental footprint.
For the American Red Cross in Arkansas, this includes recruiting and training more volunteers to respond to disasters locally and across the country. Red Cross is also advancing community partnerships through a special disaster resilience program in Mississippi County. It is one of several communities identified across the U.S. as having been hit repeatedly with disasters in communities with limited local resources to serve all those the disasters impact.
“As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather grows, more people need help more often,” said Micheal Sullivan executive director, American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster.”
He said in the past three years, the area has seen an increase locally in the frequency of disasters requiring Red Cross teams to be ready to respond.
“That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like home fires, floods and tornadoes in our community, but to also help families in need – both locally and in other parts of the country,” Sullivan said. “Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”
For National Preparedness Month, individuals are encouraged to take three lifesaving actions – get a kit, make a plan and be informed.
To make a financial gift to the Red Cross visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Blood supply affected
The Red Cross has seen a significant shortfall in blood donations over the last month, making it hard to keep pace with the need for blood products. Blood and platelet donations that go uncollected due to climate-related events, such as hurricanes, wildfires and extreme heat, can put further strain on the national blood supply.
As extreme weather events are worsening, the Red Cross is seeing that translate into more blood drive cancellations. In 2022, over 1,300 blood drives were canceled due to weather – about 23 percent higher than the average of the prior nine years.
In thanks for helping ensure the nation’s blood supply is prepared for all emergencies, from disasters to medical emergencies, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Sept. 18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Details are available at rcblood.org/racetogive.
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
