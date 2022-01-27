JONESBORO — Red wolves are not only Arkansas State University’s mascot but also a critically-endangered species that is distinctly American.
The Red Wolf Conservation & Research Center will potentially escalate A-State’s role in education, preservation and population growth for the American red wolf, which is the most critically-endangered wolf in the world with only about 250 left.
Chris Thigpen, faculty advisor over the Red Wolves for Red Wolves student organization and instructor of biology at Arkansas State University, said on Thursday that red wolves have only ever been found in the United States.
“It is incredible to have the red wolf as our mascot,” Thigpen said, “We are the first educational institute that can say that our mascot is a critically-endangered species and uniquely American with only 10 to 12 left in the wild.”
“Our students are extremely excited, and we want the community to be just as excited,” he said.
“This is the perfect storm.” Thigpen said, noting that it is an opportunity for the community through potential revenues from tourism, entertainment and more jobs, as well as, having research and education value for researchers and ASU students and faculty.
American red wolves tend to form pair-bonds for life and mate once a year and can have three to six pups per litter, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Their diet usually consists of a combination of white-tail deer, raccoons, and smaller mammals such as rabbits and rodents. Historically, they are found throughout the southeastern United States, from Pennsylvania to Texas and now they only exist in the wild in North Carolina.
Kendall Lee, student president of the RSO Red Wolves for Red Wolves, said on Thursday that there is a serious issue in our own backyard.
“We are aware now that we only have one wild population left of the Red Wolf and the numbers are down to I believe less than 15,” Lee said. “This is an effort that Arkansas State University has rallied behind and we have begun to create a culture not only from our faculty and staff, but among our student population. Our goal as Red Wolves for Red Wolves is to ‘conserve and protect the endangered American red wolf through outreach, curation and scholarly research’.”
“We as a club are doing our best to not only be visible on campus,” he added, “but become visible to the Jonesboro community so that we can educate others on the importance of protecting this amazing species. Students that I have talked to about the future conservation center in Jonesboro are incredibly excited not only for the positive economic impact it will have on Jonesboro, but they are excited to see their mascot that they are so proud to represent in person.”
He also noted that it’s important to remember that Red Wolves are very scared of humans, and they want to continue to protect them and make others aware that they are not scary and vicious like movies or TV shows might make them out to be.
The American Red Wolf Conservation & Research Center (ARWCRC) will be developed at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro.
Preliminary plans for the project call for a 5,600-square-foot education and operations facility and six highly-secured fence enclosures on 10 acres.
The project will oversee at least 12 red wolves from the existing population, which is managed by the national Red Wolf Species Survival Plan program and participate in the SSP breeding program to assist the USFWS and double the red wolf population in captivity.
“USFWS support for A-State’s work in red wolf conservation has been considerable,” Tom Risch, vice provost of research and technology transfer at ASU, said in a press release on Wednesday. He noted that in addition to the grants, the federal agency has designated A-State’s Arkansas Center for Biodiversity Collections as the national specimen bank for blood and tissue samples.
Risch leads the project with Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications and economic development for the ASU System, and is involved in national red wolf conservation efforts as well.
Hankins said that the project is also expected to establish Jonesboro as a national ecotourism destination for visitors.
Hankins said the proposed center involves multiple entities, including the City of Jonesboro, Jonesboro A&P Commission, the USFWS, the Red Wolf SSP, the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, the Endangered Wolf Center in St. Louis and the Little Rock Zoo. He added that each partner brings valuable resources, contributions or expertise.
“We are still in search of additional funds for this project through grants, private contributors and corporate sponsorships,” said Hankins, who is leading fund-raising efforts. “We are happy with the progress so far, but we still have a ways to go.” He noted that when the project has a sufficient amount of funding they can go back in front of the ASU Broad of Directors and the Jonesboro City Council for final approval.
So far the project has raised $575,000 in financial investments toward its $5 million goal to support the collaborative project led by ASU, which includes:
a $300,000 grant from Jonesboro Advertising & Promotion Commission that will be used for city park improvements associated with the project, which will help meet the A&P mission of promoting tourism and producing a positive impact on Jonesboro businesses.
two grants totaling $158,000 funded by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) and awarded by the Conservation Centers for Species Survival for construction costs associated with new fence enclosures, which will help the agency achieve its goal of doubling the nation’s red wolf population.
private gifts of $117,000, including a $50,000 contribution by national wildlife conservation leaders Dale Weiler and Loti Woods of Weiler Woods for Wildlife in Tryon, N.C., and a $50,000 gift by A-State Distinguished Alumnus, John Bobango, and his wife, Lisa Bobango, of Germantown, Tenn.
“Our vision for this facility is lofty, and we’re grateful for these generous early commitments of support to help us move forward,” said Risch, “This is an extraordinary undertaking not only for the benefit of national red wolf conservation, but also for students and faculty who want to embrace this opportunity for wildlife ecology education and research.”
Weiler and Woods had no previous connections to the university, yet, thanks to ASU’s conservation efforts, the couple’s monetary gift to the project follows their $25,000 contribution in January 2020 to establish the Weiler Woods Red Wolf Conservation Scholarship.
The couple also donated Weiler’s original stone sculpture called “Just Settling In,” which is temporarily on display at the Bradbury Art Museum on the ASU campus.
The 200-pound alabaster sculpture depicts a red wolf with her pup. It will be a permanent feature as part of a planned endangered species art collection at the new facility.
“We are excited to be supporting the Red Wolf Conservation & Research Center both financially and by donating Dale’s red wolf sculpture,” Woods said. “This project has a special place in our hearts because it will educate the public about these iconic American native animals, expand the breeding capacity for rewilding red wolves all while using art to spread awareness.”
Interested donors, sponsors and supporters for A-State’s red wolf conservation projects may contact Hankins for more information at jhankins@AState.edu or (501) 660-1004.
For more on the Red Wolves for Red Wolves student organization, follow them on Facebook or Instagram at AstateRWforRW.
