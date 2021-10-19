JONESBORO — The JET Red Wolf Express, Jonesboro’s city-provided bus service to Arkansas State University home football games, will ferry riders from downtown to Centennial Bank Stadium and back for Thursday’s game against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. and JET buses will take riders who park downtown to the northwest corner of the stadium outside gate 11.
Buses leave from the corner of Cate and Church streets every 20 minutes starting at 4:30 p.m. and every 20 minutes until kickoff.
Return service will begin at the start of the third quarter and continue every 30 minutes until 20 minutes after the game.
Special precautions will be taken to ensure safety of passengers, and Federal Transportation Authority guidelines require masks be worn at all times. This policy will be strictly enforced. Buses will not be filled to capacity to allow for social distancing.
Round-trip prices are $2.50 for adults; $1.20 for seniors over 65, disabled, veterans with Veteran’s Pass and youth ages 6-18; $1.80 for students with ID; free for children under 6.
