BLACK ROCK — Civil War buffs from across the nation will be coming to Northeast Arkansas for Father’s Day weekend for the first reenactment of a Civil War skirmish that took place near Smithville 160 years ago.
The event will be held at Jackson Farms, between the farm and New Hope Baptist Church, in Black Rock, only nine miles from the actual battle site.
On the weekend of June 17-19, the town of Smithville, the Lawrence County Arkansas Historical Society, the Sharp County Historical Society and Jackson Farms plan to host 160th Civil War Anniversary, highlighting the Smithville skirmish that occurred on the evening of June 17, 1862, in the middle of a torrential rainstorm on the James McKinney Farm, which was four miles northwest of Smithville.
Local historian Brent Tipton said that three companies, or 300 men, of the Union Army’s 5th Illinois Cavalry, under the command of Major A.H. Seley, had engaged the Confederate Army’s Colonal W.O. Coleman’s Missouri Cavalry, under the command of Captain Wiley C. Jones’ company
“This was Jones’ company’s last day of service in the Missouri State Guard and Capt. Jones commanded approximately 100 men,” Tipton said, noting that Jones’ company was part of Company E of the 4th Missouri Cavalry, 7th Division, Missouri State Guard also known as the Coleman’s Missouri Cavalry.
Two Illinois Cavalry troopers Wyatt Mill, who died during the initial assault when the cabin was attacked, and Marvin Welker, who was killed by a Confederate soldier while crossing the Strawberry River, and one unknown Confederate soldier would lose his life during the skirmish and are believed to still be buried at the Milligan Campground not far from the reenactment site.
“We hope to identify the unknown soldier as soon as possible and to erect a monument for all of the soldiers at the campground,” he said, noting that after doing more research, he believes he has figured out the name of the unknown soldier, whom he believes to be John C. Cardwell of the Coleman regiment, but time will tell if his suspicions are correct because there were no official records of the death with either the Sharp or Lawrence County Historical Societies.
There were also 10 soldiers wounded, five on each side, during the skirmish.
Tipton, who is a retired from the U.S. National Guard and service as a corrections officer, has been doing reenactments for many years. He said he is very excited about the event.
A Civil War enthusiast himself, Tipton joked that he has seen more pretend combat then real combat over the last three decades, having been in more than 50 Civil War reenactments.
He became interested in reenacting back in the early ’90s after seeing his first reenactment in Virginia during his officer basic training camp and participated in his first reenactment in 1998 at Smithville in a field by the city park as part of the 7th Arkansas Regiment.
The 5th Illinois Cavalry (reenacted) will be participating in the June event and will return to Smithville 160 years later to the day of the skirmish. Guest historians are slated to speak, and unique civilian and military events are planned.
Plans for the event include a reenactment with a mock up of the McKinney Farm, where Captain Jones and his company had taken shelter from the thunderstorm, a living history encampment, historical and educational programs, and a tactical are planned.
Tipton said that a tactical is a type of historical reenactment that is fought like a real battle with each side devising strategies and tactics to defeat their opponents.
He said they have participants from seven states already committed, including the 5th Illinois Cavalry and units from Arkansas, Missouri and other Illinois units.
“We want to welcome Civil War military and civilian living historians and re-enactors to come participate in this event and find out the answer to the mystery of who the Confederates were, and what they were doing on a farm four miles west of Smithville,” Tipton said.
There are currently cavalry, artillery, infantry and medical reenactors slated to participate in the encampment and tactical, Tipton said, as well as vendors and sutlers, who were merchants who followed an army on campaign or operated in cities near military garrisons and sold various items to soldiers. Tipton did note that the reenactment was a cavalry action, which means that it will involve mounted troops on horseback.
The event will also include keynote speakers who will talk about the mysteries of the Smithville skirmish such as why were Missouri State Guard soldiers in Lawrence County, Arkansas?
“Research has revealed that Capt. Jones, who was captured during the battle, was a businessman from Smithville and that all the men who were with him were from Arkansas, as well. It creates a mystery,” he said.
Also how did a regiment of the 5th Illinois Cavalry wind up in a deliberately planned fight in a rainstorm?
“Church records show members of the 5th Illinois Cavalry attending the New Hope Baptist Church during that time, as well,” he said, noting they were camped only a few miles from the church on the night before the battle.
Another mystery that they have been looking into is what was the African-American experience in the Lawrence and Sharp County region during the war and were there African-American federal troops in Batesville and in Lawrence County during the War?
Tipton said that the answer is yes, although not widely known in Independence and Lawrence County history.
“This skirmish was large by Ozark standards,” he said, “and it has many unique features that lead to this skirmish being unique in many ways, while also being typical of the 500-plus Civil War events in the Ozarks region.”
“The skirmish had a lasting impact on the operations of both Confederate Arkansas and on the federal operations in Arkansas,” Tipton said.
“This skirmish, and those around Pocahontas, delayed federal operations,” he said, noting that because of the skirmish, Major Seley’s battalion literally missed the boat and had to slug their way across Arkansas to Helena.
“Captain Wiley C. Jones still has descendants and family in Arkansas,” he said. “Descendants of the McKinney family who owned the farm at the time of the skirmish live in Arkansas and plan to attend the reenactment event, as well.”
Tipton said the event will be a living-history-intense weekend with many civilian events being held continuously through the weekend. There will be the guest speakers including African-American historian Ethel Tompkins, who will make a presentation about the African-American experience in Lawrence County during the Civil War and will also share her personal experiences as an African-American student during the integration of Hoxie Public Schools.
“She is an amazing woman, and her story is fascinating,” Tipton said. “She will also provide an update on the museum being created to document the history of this amazing historic event.”
Events include:
Friday, June 17
4 p.m.: Reenactment of the 5th Illinois Cavalry occupation of Smithville.
7 p.m.: Opening ceremony and guest historian presentation.
Saturday, June 18
9 a.m.: Camp tours, educational programs in camp. Units will be training and drilling; artillery will be training; participants will demonstrate how artillery works; each branch will have a presenter in camp to explain the role/job of cavalry, infantry, engineers, medical, etc.
11 a.m.: Guest speaker Ethel Tompkins will give her presentation.
2 p.m.: Reenactment of the skirmish on the McKinney Farm.
4-8:30 p.m.: Civilian reenactments and educational programs, however the military camp will be closed from 4 to 8:30 p.m. to prepare for a candlelight tour.
9 p.m.: Candlelight tour of the camps in recovery and aftermath from the skirmish to give an impression of what it must have been like after the battle. This will include the prisoners, dead and wounded who will be “treated” by the medical reenactors; prisoners who will be interrogated and processed; disciplinary actions will be taken for wayward soldiers; work and burial details; pickets posted; patrols sent out; couriers riding in and out; and officers planning for Sunday’s battle (this will be real-life planning without a script); as well as the civilian camp and town residents talking about the fight.
Sunday, June 19
9 a.m.: Period church service and reenactment of an incident that occurred at historic New Hope Baptist Church, next door to the farm.
10 a.m.-1:50 p.m.: Civilian reenactments and as well as military reenactors, who will be preparing for battle and carrying out normal duties, and camps will be open for walk-through tours.
“Reenactments are so much fun to both participate in and even to watch,” Tipton said, noting that they are both fun and educational for everyone.
Tipton said that the committee is looking for interested Civil War and period civilian reenactors.
For more information about the event or how to participate contact Tipton at btipton000@centurytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.