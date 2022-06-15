BLACK ROCK — A reenactment for the 160th anniversary of the Smithville Civil War Skirmish, which was scheduled to begin on Friday and continue throughout the weekend at Jackson Farms in Black Rock, has been postponed.
Civil War reenactor and event promoter Blake Sponsel of Toledo, Ill., said the logistics weren’t lining up for the event.
Local historian Brent Tipton said the event was canceled until further notice due to construction at the farm.
“The only place open at the farm was too small and fences would have to be moved,” Tipton said. “Plus, the farm’s event insurance doesn’t cover the event.”
“We did have a back up property in mind, but they will be cutting hay that weekend,” he added.
Tipton said they hope to be able to reschedule the event for September or October but that nothing was certain just yet.
Sponsel, who commands the fifth Illinois Cavalry and the Division Cavalry Brigade, said “We are hoping to do one down there in the future, but nothing is set in stone.”
To keep updated with the 5th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry, follow their Facebook page.
