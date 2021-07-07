JONESBORO — Only one Arkansas county has reached Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s goal of having half the state’s population vaccinated.
Most of the others, including here in Northeast Arkansas, have a long way to go.
Sparsely populated Bradley County in the southwestern section of the state crossed over the 50 percent threshold on Monday, if you include those who’ve only had their first shot.
Statewide, 48 percent of the population age 12 and older has received at least their initial shot, and 39.2 percent were fully vaccinated.
Craighead County was at just under 41 percent, as 473 people became fully vaccinated in the past week.
On June 1, only 27.69 percent of Randolph County’s population age 12 or older had received at least one shot. But by Monday, that percentage had climbed to 31.64 percent. After only 83 people became fully vaccinated in the first two weeks of the month, vaccinations increased greatly as new cases began to rise significantly.
Since June 14, 333 people became fully vaccinated in Randolph County, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, including 216 in one week.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 110 in the past week. As of Tuesday, 416 people were hospitalized because of the virus, an increase of 56 from Monday. Those on ventilators rose from 69 to 76 statewide in the past week.
Dr. Jose Romero, the state’s secretary of health, said that’s especially troubling now.
“This is the most significant increase we’ve had, really, when we look at the fact that now we have vaccines to prevent this,” Romero said during a news conference Tuesday. He blames the increase in new infections to the Delta variant of the virus, which originated in India, and is now responsible for about half the new cases.
“The Delta variant itself is extremely transmissible,” Romero continued. “On average, it is 30 to 50 times more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which is the variant that came after the original strain … and that’s what makes it spread so quickly among the population.”
Romero also stressed it’s important to become fully vaccinated in order to be protected from the new variants.
Figures for full and partial vaccinations of person age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Craighead, 29,923 (32.59 percent), 7,641 (8.32 percent).
Clay, 4,414 (35.19 percent), 516 (4.11 percent).
Cross, 5,079 (36.51 percent), 901 (6.48 percent).
Greene, 12,342 (32.38 percent), 2,079 (5.45).
Jackson, 4,170 (28.76 percent), 651 (4.49 percent).
Lawrence, 4,366 (31.07 percent), 902 (6.42).
Mississippi, 9,431 (28 percent), 1,854 (5.5 percent).
Poinsett, 5,872 (29.64 percent), 1,434 (7.24 percent).
Randolph, 3,527 (23.29 percent), 1,265 (8.35 percent).
