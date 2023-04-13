JONESBORO — It has been a dream of many in Northeast Arkansas for a major regional airport to built in the area.
On Wednesday, the first step in a multi-step process began as dozens of regional officials and economic development leaders gathered in Jonesboro to discuss the idea.
During the meeting at the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, officials received an update from North Little Rock-based consulting firm Garver.
Blake Robertson, an official with Garver, said the meeting was to provide an update on the project.
As part of the project, the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics is working to gauge the need for new or expanded air service in Northeast Arkansas.
In recent weeks, a meeting was held in Pocahontas on the proposal. A meeting was scheduled to be held in Wynne, but was cancelled due to the March 31 tornado and an upcoming meeting will be held in Newport as well.
Robertson and John Rostas, another official with Garver, both said during the meeting that there are multiple aspects to the project.
First, the group is working with the East Arkansas Planning and Development District on a questionnaire for the project.
The questionnaire asks people about their air travel, which airport they are more often likely to use as well as how likely a person would use new or expanded air service in Northeast Arkansas if it were provided.
Jeff Morris, an official with EAPDD, said as of Wednesday, nearly 3,500 people had filled out the questionnaire.
The deadline to fill out the questionnaire is May 5.
The project
The project is in its infancy and officials said it will gauge air service in a 19-county area. The counties include Fulton, Randolph, Clay, Greene, Lawrence, Sharp, Izard, Stone, Cleburne, Independence, White, Jackson, Craighead, Poinsett, Woodruff, Cross, St. Francis, Crittenden and Mississippi counties.
The process involves having meetings with officials, talking with residents and analyzing both the existing market and airline strategy, as well as the demand for an airport.
Other aspects of the project include determining the requirements for the airport, site selection and creating an airport master plan. However, officials stressed that site selection and development are not part of the project now and will be decided later if demand is shown for the project.
Both the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics and the FAA are funding the study to determine if the demand is there for a larger regional airport.
The study is expected to be done by the end of summer or early fall of this year.
As for when an airport could be built, if approved, it could be built in five to 10 years or 10 to 20 years.
Rostas said a demand forecast can show what kinds of airlines could be interested in Northeast Arkansas. While not mentioning specifics, he said airlines like United, Delta and Southwest as well as low-cost airlines like Frontier could play a possible role.
Garver officials were also asked about the economic impact that an airport could create for the region.
While again not mentioning specifics, officials said a $250 million airport in North Dakota opened in the late 2010’s as a replacement airport and was the only one built in several years.
Several economic development officials attended the event.
Graycen Bigger, executive director of the NEA Regional Intermodal, said a large regional airport would benefit Northeast Arkansas with quality of life and talent recruitment for business.
“It is wonderful that we have this opportunity,” Bigger said.
Steven Lamm, vice president of economic development for Jonesboro Unlimited, said a regional airport is important not only for business and economic development but for residents as well.
The regional airport in Jonesboro already provides service to St. Louis and Nashville and Lamm said he believes it is important to continue spreading the message on the project.
People can participate in the survey by visiting https://nea-air.com/survey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.