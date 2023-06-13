The idea of a regional airport one day being built in Northeast Arkansas has received support from residents, according to a survey that also included where people would like to fly to if the airport is built.
Officials released 139 pages of results over the weekend from a survey on the project.
Several meetings have been held in recent months to discuss the idea and its economic impact on the region.
During the meetings, which have been held in Jonesboro, Paragould, Newport and Walnut Ridge, officials said an airport would cost around $250 million to build.
The economic impact would be exponential, with major carriers providing air service to residents and the possibility of other businesses opening, officials have said.
Also, it would take a minimum of 2,000 acres of land to build an airport and any location must have infrastructure and emergency services available. The project would also involve residents in Fulton, Izard, Sharp, Randolph, Clay, Stone, Cleburne, Independence, Lawrence, Greene, White, Woodruff, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Mississippi and Crittenden counties.
Officials have cautioned that the discussion is the first step in a multi-layered approach on the issue and that no decision has been made.
The next step in the process will involve central Arkansas-based Garver Engineering completing a feasibility study, which should be done by late summer.
If the project is found to be feasible, Garver will work to determine what requirements are needed for market demand and begin the site selection process, officials said Monday.
Survey
According to the results released, residents responded to several questions that were asked about air travel, including traveling for business as well as personal trips.
People were asked which airport they used on a regular basis and where they would like to travel, if a regional airport were built in Northeast Arkansas.
Over 9,000 people responded to the survey, officials said.
The vast majority of people in the survey, roughly 5,500, said they travel on between one and six trips a year that require air travel while about the same amount of people said they travel for personal reasons.
The vast majority also said when they travel in and around Northeast Arkansas, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi counties are their destinations.
As for business travel, 36.6 percent of people who responded said they took 10 or more business trips, while another 20.9 percent said they took between four and six trips each year.
A large majority of those in the survey, 5,473, said they currently use the Memphis International, while another 761 people said they use the Bill and Hillary Clinton National in Little Rock.
About 42.2 percent said they travel for entertainment reasons, with another 25 percent saying they travel for vacation or to visit family. The survey also noted that 24 percent travel for sports, while about 9 percent travel for hunting.
As for places to visit, the survey showed a list of the top five destinations that people in the area want to visit. At the top of the list was Dallas, followed by Atlanta, Chicago, Florida and Northwest Arkansas.
Comments
The report also provided a list of comments from residents about the idea.
A lot of the comments centered around where people would like to see an airport built, but several of the comments looked at the opportunity.
“This would be an amazing thing for the area. The jobs it would create would be highly needed,” one person said.
“Depends on price,” another person responded.
“I am totally opposed to any tax money being used for this,” one person said.
“Bring it on, please,” a person replied.
“WE NEED THIS,” another person said.
“In comparison to northwest and Central AR, our region has consistently been shoved aside in regards to funding, new building projects and business ventures. The growth of our local university (A-State), the increase in diverse minorities and an increasing number of immigrants in our area demands commercial air travel,” a person said in the comment section. “In addition, the service would facilitate economic, social and cultural growth in once rural communities looking to move toward a more suburban scape.”
The idea of a trip to Northwest Arkansas, possibly to visit family, also piqued the interest of several residents.
“Jonesboro to Fayetteville,” one person said.
Commented
