POCAHONTAS — Several local economic development partners will co-host a regional job fair at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The NEA Intermodal, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will co-host the event, which will give job seekers access to more than 300 available jobs in Northeast Arkansas.
Both entry-level and skilled positions will be offered in fields such as healthcare, electric, manufacturing, education and law enforcement. Several second-chance employers will also be in attendance.
In addition to local employers, the Arkansas Department of Workforce Mobile Center will be available to help job seekers with resume building, skill testing and other services. Representatives from Black River Technical College will also be available to help job seekers sign up for classes.
Job fair participation for employers and job seekers is free. The job fair, which will have full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, will be held at the Randolph County Development Center on the BRTC campus in Pocahontas.
Employers interested in participating should contact on of the participating chamber offices to sign up. A digital form is also located on the NEA Intermodal Facebook page.
Job seekers should come prepared to the job fair with copies of their resume, references and identification.
Send email to Graycen@neaintermodal.com with additional questions
