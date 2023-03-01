In order to be ready for the region’s challenges, you have to be honest with citizens and be engaged with citizens on the challenges they face on a daily basis, the federal co-chair of the Delta Regional Authority said Tuesday.
Dr. Corey Wiggins was one of several speakers at an event that brought elected officials from at least a dozen counties to the Red Wolf Convention Center. The event, sponsored by the NEA Coalition, helped those elected officials learn more about the challenges they face or will face each day.
Wiggins told the group that DRA, which is a federal regional commission made up of eight states and 252 counties and parishes, has put aside nearly $70 million to help local cities with needs like broadband, transportation and water/sewer.
The struggle right now, Wiggins said, is dealing with crumbling infrastructure throughout the region. He pointed to recent news stories including those in Jackson, Mississippi, which has had major water issues since last year.
He said he believes there are a lot of communities like Jackson in the DRA area and he wants mayors to know that the federal agency is there to help cities and counties impacted.
He said it is often difficult for small communities to get large projects completed due to the need for matching funds. But, he said DRA can help with projects, especially federal projects, as long as it matches the agency’s objectives.
Regionalism
One of the main focuses of Tuesday’s meeting was working together on major projects.
Several speakers at the event, as well as mayors who attended, said regionalism provides a key opportunity for growth.
The group heard from several elected officials from West Tennessee. The officials spoke about the Ford Blue Oval project and a nearly 15-year-long trek to develop farmland to a $6 billion, 6,000-job supersite.
Stanton, Tennessee, Mayor Dr. Allen Sterbinsky said his city of about 400 people does not have a police force but has worked to bring a major company like Ford to his community.
The work took many years, but he said the group worked tirelessly on the issue.
“It is from the Good Book. Where there is no vision, the people perish,” Sterbinsky said.
Since the 2021 announcement, the group has been working on developing water/sewer lines, housing, and a seven-story hotel on a 10-acre plot of land.
“Surround yourself with the best,” Sterbinsky said.
Other mayors who attended the event were also impressed by the information.
Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said the meeting was a great opportunity for networking, for officials to learn about DRA and learn about the experience of other mayors.
Agee said he believes regionalism, including partnerships with cities like Jonesboro and Brookland, will provide great opportunities for the region. Each of the cities, along with Craighead and Greene counties, are working on a $25 million, 10-year federal transportation grant called “Bridge NEA” to link trails throughout both counties.
Tyronza Mayor Jeff Woods was also at the event.
Woods, who was elected last November, said his community is working with Arkansas State University to expand the Southern Tenant Farmers Union Museum to the grain silos across the street on Main Street.
A Dollar General store is also being built along I-555, Woods said.
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald also spoke Tuesday at the event.
McDonald said he was happily retired when he got the call from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to become the secretary of commerce.
Of Sanders, McDonald said he is impressed by her and that he believes she is a “collaborator and a builder.” He said he believes she wants Cabinet officials to be “change makers, not caretakers.”
As for regionalism, McDonald said a goal will be to focus on entrepreneurship in the state, supporting outdoor recreation including an initiative by First Gentleman Bryan Sanders and helping area school districts and community colleges with workforc development goals.
Graycen Bigger, who serves as the executive director of the NEA Intermodal Authority, said the event Tuesday helped officials learn more about the region.
She said regionalism has been a major focus of chamber and economic development officials recently as many communities grew in the region while others in the area did not.
She said it was important to note that while nearly one third of lawmakers at the state Capitol are new this year, a large number of county judges and mayors are also new.
