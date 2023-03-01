230301-JS-regionalism-photo

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald spoke Tuesday at the ElectED: Economic Development for Stronger Communities event at Red Wolf Convention Center. Mayors and county judges from at least a dozen counties attended the event.

 Michael Wilkey / Newport Independent

In order to be ready for the region’s challenges, you have to be honest with citizens and be engaged with citizens on the challenges they face on a daily basis, the federal co-chair of the Delta Regional Authority said Tuesday.

Dr. Corey Wiggins was one of several speakers at an event that brought elected officials from at least a dozen counties to the Red Wolf Convention Center. The event, sponsored by the NEA Coalition, helped those elected officials learn more about the challenges they face or will face each day.