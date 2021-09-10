JONESBORO — Twenty years have passed since terrorists attacked New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.
The attack that day forever changed the New York skyline as the towers of the World Trade Center collapsed after being hit by hijacked jetliners. A third airplane that day hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
Ricarda Snellback, who lives in Paragould, lived in New York at the time of the attack.
“Although I wasn’t on ground zero, I was 20 blocks away from where the attack occurred,” she said. “I had been to the hospital with my husband that night.”
Snellback said when she arrived home with her husband, she kept getting knocks on the door.
“It was people wanting help,” she said.
It wasn’t until she turned on the television and heard the news she realized that the Twin Towers had been destroyed.
“Our neighbors came to us for comfort and support,” Snellback said, noting everyone was so scared.
“We lived in Peter Cooper Village, which was located on 20th and First Avenue,” she said. “It was frightening to look outside and see the people running down the street and see everything blowing up the street. It was just unreal.”
Snellback said although she didn’t see the damage to the towers due to being 20 blocks from ground zero, there were images she will never forget.
“There were people running shoeless and shirtless, running away from those buildings, and then I could see the policeman on horseback running toward the buildings,” she said. “New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani became a saint that day.”
Adam Staples, a State Farm Insurance agent in Walnut Ridge, said he was in the World Trade Center when the terrorists attacked the Twin Towers.
“I was in New York training to be a stockbroker with Morgan Stanley. The first class was Sept. 10, 2001,” he said. “I had just graduated with my degree in finance from Arkansas State University. It was really exciting to be there, because it was one of the few places in the world that centers around finance.”
Staples said the first day was pretty normal as he went to different floors between the two towers listening to different speakers.
“On Sept. 11, it was just a normal day. We had just heard our first speaker on the 61st floor. I decided to take a break and go to the 43rd floor to take a break before I had to get back to the 61st floor,” he said.
Staples said by the time he made his way back to the 61st floor, security personnel had already started evacuating the building.
“They said the north tower was struck by an airplane, and then the second tower was hit before too long,” he said.
Staples said he walked to the elevator and found an exterior wall to look out a window to see what was going on. “That’s when I saw the second plane hit the south tower,” he said. “It hit the 71-78th floor, and I was on the 61st floor.”
Staples said the explosion was so violent, it was clear that everyone in the building needed to get out.
“I saw a bunch of people all trying to get out,” he said.
Staples said as he reached the 10th floor there was dust everywhere and damage to the plaster on the walls.
“I finally got down to the lobby levels and there was Port Authority there waiting to tell us where to go to get out the exterior door of the building,” he said.
Staples said his priority was to just get out of the building and then get to the hotel.
“I had to get ahold of my family and let them know I was OK,” he said.
Staples said there will always be one particular memory that sticks with him.
“I can remember meeting a fireman on his way up the stairs to help people. I thought, ‘There is no greater love than a person willing to lay down his life for another,’” he said.
The Westside School District spent the early part of Friday morning honoring those who lost their lives that day during the attack and those who lost their lives trying to save others.
Westside Air Force JROTC instructor Maj. Scott Norman said a ceremony was planned around 9 a.m.
“One hundred years from now, this might be in the history books, but if you ask students about it now, they just don’t know much about it,” Norman said.
“They didn’t know you couldn’t take a full tube of toothpaste into the airport, or take your shoes off,” he said. “We want our cadets to understand what happened that day, and I think it is important for them to remember those people.”
Norman said this week has been spent showing cadets videos and documentaries discussing the events.
“We have talked to them about what led up to that, the signs we missed with the al-Qaeda and with Osama bin Laden,” he said. “We even showed them the videos of the phone calls made from the planes to family members of people who knew within the next few minutes they were going to be dead. It’s really sad, and some of the cadets were really impacted by it.”
Norman said Friday all the cadets, students and teachers were invited to meet at the flagpole, where the names of three Arkansas residents who lost their lives that day were read.
“There was a flight attendant from Batesville who died, a lady from Bald Knob, and there was a person in the Navy who was at the Pentagon when it was hit, and he was killed,” Norman said. “Three cadets will read each name, and the pictures will be posted on the flagpole, and we will have a wreath that will be put there on the flagpole.”
“Also there was the singing of ‘God Bless America’ and the flags were lowered at half staff. Taps was also played.”
Norman said COVID-19 limited what the school could do last year in honor of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We have honored it in some way every year and this is my sixth year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.