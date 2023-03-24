JONESBORO — Today marks 25 years since the tragic events of Tuesday, March 24, 1998, unfolded at Westside Middle School.
By the end of the day, two young boys were arrested and five victims lay dead, including four young girls and a teacher. Many more were injured or in shock.
The day after the horrific incident, the bold print of the headline that dominated the top of the front page of The Jonesboro Sun read... “Snipers rain death, terror at Westside.”
The paper was filled with stories recounting the terrifying events, including horrifying details and powerful photos.
The story not only dominated local papers for several days after, but also made national headlines as well.
The Sun followed the story over the years, and the impact of the tragedy can be seen in that coverage.
Here are a few exerts from The Sun archives starting the day after and continuing through the coming years.
March 25, 1998
Four youths, teacher die; 10 more hit
Before Terrible Tuesday, parents, educators and even policemen wanted to believe it couldn’t happen here.
But the horrible reality is, by the time the shooting stopped early Tuesday afternoon, 15 Westside Middle School students and teachers lay dead or injured on the ground outside the building, ambushed from the woods just 300 yards north of the school.
Those dead included, Natalie Brooks, age 11; Paige Ann Herring, age 12; Stephanie Johnson, age 12; Britthney Varner, age 11; and teacher Shannon Wright, age 32.
By nightfall, five of the students and one teacher remain hospitalized.
To make the tragedy even more horrific, police sources say they believe the camouflage-clad shooters are two Westside students, Andrew Golden and Mitchell Johnson, boys ages 11 and 13.
Fire alarm sounds before hail of deadly gunfire
Fire drills are nothing unusual in a school. It’s just part of the routine, and for many students a fire drill is a time of revelry and a chance to have a good time before returning to the classroom.
They know it is just a drill and nothing more.
But when the fire alarm went off in the Westside Middle School around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, no one even dreamed that such a simple occurrence would turn deadly.
It was something students, staff and even much of the world will remember for a long time.
March 26, 1998
Death’s brush is close
Death missed Emma Pittman by inches Tuesday afternoon.
Teacher Shannon Wright, who shoved the Westside sixth-grader out of harm’s way and took a fatal bullet herself, deserves “a hero award for saving our child’s life,” said Susan Pittman, the girl’s mother.
March 22, 2003
Westside shooting survivors reflect as anniversary nears
Many of the survivors of the Westside shooting won’t talk about the March 24, 1998, tragedy on the record. The wounds are still too fresh for some after almost five years.
They recount divorce, family deaths and nightmares since they learned of the shooting at the school just west of Jonesboro.
“The people I work with avoid me because they don’t want to talk to me about it,” said the mother of one of the victims. “It’s almost like I have a contagious disease.”
A memorial to the victims was dedicated last year.
Two survivors told The Sun the memorial at the school is simply a reminder of a day filled with horror, and they refuse to visit the scene.
The families of some of the survivors were united by a common bond, meeting in cemeteries on the anniversary of the shooting. They said they drifted apart after several years and seldom see each other.
Teachers at the school are protective of the victims. Some of those students will graduate this year.
The emotions vented by the survivors are normal, explained a counselor who worked with them, some for as long as two years.
“I’m bitter and I am mad,” said one survivor. “I know how that sounds, but that is the way I feel.”
March 24, 2003
Legal landscape changed in aftermath of Westside shootings
A memorial stands at the site where 15 Westside Middle School students and teachers were ambushed by two young boys on that terrible Tuesday five years ago.
The memorial serves as a physical marker of the tragedy that forever marked the community in many other ways.
But as surely as the physical landscape has been altered in the five years since the unthinkable happened, so too has the legal landscape.
Craighead County Deputy Prosecutor Mike Walden was responsible for preparing and presenting the state’s case against Andrew Douglas Golden, then 11, and Mitchell Scott Johnson, then 13, and with trying to assist the victims’ families, people who suffered unspeakable loss and were at the same time thrust into the worldwide spotlight.
Because of the shooters’ ages, they could not be tried in a criminal court for their actions. Instead, the state’s only option was to file petitions against the two in juvenile court, alleging they were delinquent by reason of committing five capital murders and 10 counts of first-degree battery.
Judge Ralph Wilson Jr. found the two delinquent and sent them to the Arkansas Division of Youth Services’ training school at Alexander for indefinite terms but likely no longer than their 18th birthdays, the harshest penalty then available.
Because of the violence of the crime and the youth of the perpetrators, the case attracted worldwide attention – and worldwide debate about how such cases should be handled.
One reaction to the shootings here was the passage by the Arkansas General Assembly in 1999 of what is called the “extended juvenile jurisdiction” bill, legislation that Second Judicial District Prosecutor Brent Davis believes did not do what the public wanted.
Though it does provide a process whereby adult punishment may be imposed on certain violent juvenile offenders after they turn 18, Davis said he believes the law is too convoluted to be of any practical use.
May 1, 2004
Westside grads prepare to move on
Graduation should be one of the most memorable occasions of school years. But next Saturday afternoon students in one Craighead County graduating class will be thinking of another school memory, one of a sad time more than six years ago.
The Westside Class of 2004 includes two students who were shot by fellow classmates at the middle school on March 24, 1998. The class should have included three others who were killed in the attack.
There will be three empty seats with wreaths at the graduation representing where the three students who didn’t survive the tragedy would have sat.
