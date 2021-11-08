LITTLE ROCK — The residents of Arkansas are being asked to donate remembrance wreaths for the gravestones of over 47,000 veterans buried at Fort Smith, Fayetteville and Little Rock National Cemeteries for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Fifteen dollars provides a live, balsam fir wreath for a veteran’s grave. Arkansans can donate the wreaths at the website arkansashonor.com, according to David Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc., a Colorado Springs veterans charity spearheading the Veterans Day wreath drive in Arkansas and several other states.
“Over 47,000 Arkansas veterans are buried at Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Little Rock National Cemeteries. Every wreath is donated by Arkansas residents as well as corporations, small businesses and philanthropic organizations,” Bolser said in a press release. “This is a heartwarming way to honor the lives of the men and women who have protected the country we all love, and, most importantly, to see that every gravestone receives a wreath for Christmas.”
Wreath donations can be made throughout the year, but the public is urged to make their donations on Veterans Day, Thursday. Donated wreaths are shipped to the cemeteries where volunteers place them on Dec. 18.
“At arkansashonor.com just $15 will put a live, wreath on a veteran’s grave and honor a wonderful life,” Bolser said.
