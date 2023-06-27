230627-JS-pool-and-rec-photo-nz

Danny Kapales, director of the Jonesboro Parks & Recreation Department, talks on Friday about the interior renovations to the old YMCA building that are nearing completion at the Jonesboro Pool & Recreation Center in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The interior facilities at the Jonesboro Pool & Recreation Center will soon be open to the public as updates near completion, according to Director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Danny Kapales.

Kapales said on Friday that the renovations to the old YMCA building have been a success and the new facility should be open within the next couple of weeks.