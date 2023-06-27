JONESBORO — The interior facilities at the Jonesboro Pool & Recreation Center will soon be open to the public as updates near completion, according to Director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Danny Kapales.
Kapales said on Friday that the renovations to the old YMCA building have been a success and the new facility should be open within the next couple of weeks.
“We didn’t add anything to the building, however we have renovated it to meet the community’s needs,” Kapales said noting some of the many changes and improvements.
Although the square footage didn’t change, the project has added many new features including a new community room; a new indoor, artificial turf football and soccer field; and a basketball and volleyball court with a rubberized floor that can be also used for soccer and pickleball.
Plus, changes were made to the pool areas such as the updated and resurfaced deck around the the kiddie pool and the new epoxy resin sprayed surfaces and floors around the pools and bathhouse and changing areas to help with sanitation and easy cleaning.
He said the project started in 2015 with renovations to the old YMCA gym and credited Mayor Harold Copenhaver for helping bring the project to completion.
In Copenhaver’s State of The City address in March, he noted $6 million in capital improvements for the parks system, which included the renovations to the Jonesboro Pool & Recreation Center and a new swimming pool at the Parker Park Community Center.
“The administration has been a huge help in completing this project,” Kapales said, noting the good use of space in the new design, which also includes an upstairs laundry and storage area for the department as well.
“This new facilities will be a place for the community to come together and socialize,” Kapales stated. He also said that they are looking forward to adding more features in the future as well, such as a “dive-in” movie screen viewable from the pool.
“We should be ready in a week or two,” he said with the exception of repainting, which he expects to be completed in the fall after the season is over.
He also noted that when the renovations are complete, fees for use of the new facilities will posted on the City of Jonesboro website.
