JONESBORO — More than 4,000 households who had been facing eviction during the pandemic have now received rental assistance through the state, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Human Services told The Sun Thursday.
The state had come under fire from congressional leaders and advocates for low-income residents for the sluggish performance of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. At the time, the state had distributed only $7.2 million of the $173 million in federal funds allocated to landlords and utility companies.
Tenants and their advocates complained that state restrictions went beyond the guidelines recommended by the Biden Administration.
In response, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sept. 7, some of those restrictions were removed and a third-party contractor hired additional people to process applications.
Lynn Foster, president of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, said the provision allowing the state to pay tenants whose landlords refused to cooperate with the program was a key to breaking the stalemate.
DHS spokesman Gavin Lesnick said that one change dropped the number still awaiting a decision by more than half.
“We certainly have seen applications move through the system more quickly as a result of the changes,” Lesnick said. “And we’re committed to continuing this progress going forward as new applications come in.”
Through Sept. 24, the program had distributed $13.3 million in total payments to 4,157 households, Lesnick said.
Under the program, the state could provide tenants who have fallen behind on rent with money to pay the overdue rent and up to 5 percent of late fees dating back to April 1, 2020.
A national moratorium on evictions expired in late August.
