LITTLE ROCK — Are you a renter struggling to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you have tenants who have been unable to pay their rent during the pandemic?
If so, you may be eligible to receive assistance through the Arkansas Rent Relief Program (ar.gov/rentrelief).
With the support of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state Legislature, the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) will be distributing $173 million of federal funding.
Funds may help cover your past due rent, future rent and certain utilities such as water, electricity, sewage and gas. Payment assistance can be used for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Arkansas Rent Relief Program funding is available for those of you who meet the following criteria:
Someone in your household qualifies for unemployment benefits.
Your household income decreased during the pandemic.
Someone in your household suffered significant financial hardship due to the pandemic.
You meet income eligibility based on the residing county (Area Median Income) and number of people in your household.
If you are unsure if you qualify, you are encouraged to apply.
The program has also identified community partners across the state that can help you apply for the program by providing access to their computers and WiFi and helping you fill out your application.
Residents across the state are continuing to seek assistance through the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. In the two months that the program has been live, the program has received applications in every county and, beginning in June, has already distributed a considerable amount of funding to both landlords and utility companies.
Learn more about the Arkansas Rent Relief Program and begin the application process at ar.gov/rentrelief. For questions or assistance with the Arkansas Rent Relief program, call 855.RENTARK Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find a list of community partners providing application assistance, please visit ar.gov/rentrelief.
