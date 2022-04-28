JONESBORO — Craighead County had the largest decline in COVID-19 infections in the state in the latest study period for the Arkansas Public Health Pandemic Working Group, while the state as a whole has reached “a pandemic breathing space.”
The report, published by the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, showed Craighead County’s new infections declined by 63 percent from March 28 to April 10 compared to cases from the prior two weeks.
Saline County, just south of Little Rock, showed the highest increase in Arkansas at 87 percent, according to the report, released this week.
“The relative change in cases presents the most definitive pattern we have seen across the state in some time,” the report states. “Most counties report reduced relative change rates for the last two weeks.
The figures in the report were compiled prior to a recent outbreak in Greene County.
Greene County had the second-most new virus cases in the state from April 18 through Sunday with 69, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found. This week, Greene County reported 44 new cases on Tuesday and another 13 on Wednesday.
COVID at its worst in Arkansas was on Jan. 16 this year, when the seven-day rolling average of new cases statewide hit 9,737.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases in Arkansas in February dropped to 1,544, and further dropped to 417 in late March, according to the report.
While that decline continued into April, “we should expect another surge due to the Deltacron variant,” the latest mutation of the disease. Some scientists call the newest variant Deltacron because it has genetic similarities to both the Delta and Omicron variants. The report anticipates another wave of new infections because of weakened immunity among residents.
“Only about a third of Arkansans have received a booster vaccination,” according to the report. “Most who were fully vaccinated completed the two doses early in 2021. These individuals likely have waning immunity. Furthermore, despite a large number of infections during the Omicron surge, natural immunity associated with those infections is also likely waning.”
The report said public health messaging should be in place to provide easily understandable information about COVID and the benefits of immunization, face masks and other prevention measures.
That messaging should also include the financial cost of the virus, including missed time from work and medical bills not covered by insurance. Other financial risks include reduced retail sales and a lack of or delayed services due to reduced labor, the health experts said.
The report forecasts an average of 294 new cases per day statewide.
Thursday’s report from the Arkansas Department showed 190 new cases and four additional deaths, including the loss of one Randolph County resident. Active cases rose statewide by 95 to 1,462.
A total of 46 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, down from 50 on Wednesday. Northeast Arkansas hospitals reported six COVID admissions.
Thursday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 7 new cases, 61 active cases.
Greene – 4 new cases, 114 active cases.
Lawrence – 0 new cases, 10 active cases..
Poinsett –2 new cases, 16 active cases.
Mississippi – 0 new cases, 21 active cases.
Jackson – 7 new cases, 19 active cases.
Randolph – 2 new cases, 10 active cases.
Cross –0 new cases, 2 active cases.
Clay – 1 new case, 19 active cases.
On Wednesday, St. Bernards Healthcare officials reflected on the pandemic.
Since March 13, 2020, the healthcare system’s flagship facility, St. Bernards Medical Center, has cared for more than 4,200 persons with COVID-19. In addition, the hospital recorded its highest patient volumes ever in January, peaking with 128 hospitalized COVID patients.
Chris Barber, St. Bernards president and CEO, said the virus has claimed nearly 2,800 lives in the 23 counties that St. Bernards serves in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
He added that the numbers are more staggering looking at Arkansas as a whole, surpassing 11,000 deaths.
“Each life lost represents a hole within a family and a community,” Barber said in a news release. “Collectively, we’ve said abrupt ‘goodbyes’ to loved ones, friends, colleagues and mentors. Their absence leaves an irreplaceable void throughout our region.”
Despite these losses and the ongoing health struggles that many former COVID patients still face, St. Bernards Vice President of Mission and Ethics Sister (Sr.) Johanna Marie Melnyk said there is reason for hope. She encouraged thankfulness for the efforts made to fight the virus and for fewer infections seen recently throughout Arkansas.
“We’ll always mourn the loved ones we’ve lost, but Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew: ‘Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted,’” Sr. Johanna Marie said. “God is close to us even in the difficult times.”
