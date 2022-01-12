JONESBORO — The Craighead County Detention Center inmate who died on June 9, 2021, while awaiting transfer to the state Department of Corrections died from cardiac arrest, according to the state Crime Lab, Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Wednesday.
Marco Clark, 37, of Lake City, pled guilty to capital murder on June 2, 2021. He died after becoming ill at the county detention center just a day before he was scheduled to be transported to state prison, Rolland said at the time.
According to a medical examiner, Clark had minute traces of drugs in his system, but the examiner said they did not contribute to his death, Rolland said.
Rolland stated that jail employees said Clark was exceedingly stressed about the transfer to DOC.
Clark complained to a corrections officer about 1 a.m. of stomach pains. The officer noticed that Clark was sweating profusely.
The corrections officer went to get oxygen and a blood pressure monitor, and when he returned to the cell Clark had collapsed, Rolland said.
Clark was conscious and was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he spoke to medical personnel.
He died at about 5 a.m. June 9, Rolland said.
Clark pled guilty to the Aug. 24, 2019, murder of his estranged wife, Melinda Colburn, near Lake City.
Clark posted an obscenity-laced Facebook rant on the night of the murder that not only mentioned being wanted for a murder, but also provided a window into his thoughts and feelings about his circumstances and what he was willing to do.
“Who gonna be my next (expletive) victim in Jonesboro?” Clark said as he was driving Colburn’s white Dodge Challenger.
He later talked about his apparent violent disregard for human life.
“I’m gonna shoot y’all holes in y’all (expletive) face!” he said. “Whether it’s a police (officer) or whatever, I don’t give a (expletive.)”
His video lasted two minutes and eight seconds.
Investigator Ron Richardson made phone contact with Clark and convinced him to turn himself in.
Later that night Clark confessed to the killing, Rolland said.
