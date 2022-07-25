JONESBORO — A 33-year-old man faces a litany of charges following a domestic disturbance at a Jonesboro home.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Trashon Jermaine Scott, who’s listed as being homeless, with first-degree criminal attempt, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Key Largo Place early Sunday morning while Scott was visiting his children, ages 14 and 7, at the address, where is estranged wife lives.
Scott became upset when he saw his wife holding hands with her boyfriend, who was there, the affidavit states.
“Scott produced a pistol from his waistband and made the statement that he would kill the victims listed in this report and pointed the gun at the victim. The victim ran into a different room and Scott fired the weapon in the direction of the victim with a bullet hole found near where the victim had run to get away from Scott’s attack,” the affidavit states.
Fowler set Scott’s bond at $50,000 and issued two no-contact orders.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cedric James, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Michael McCoy, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with expired tags, possession of marijuana and no drivers license; $3,500 bond.
Darrian Walker, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Franklin Wright, 36, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, driving with expired tags and no proof of insurance; $5,000 bond.
Kevin McFarland, 42, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Susan Sheppard, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Marcus Warren, 52, of Luxora, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic battery; $15,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Octavious McGuire, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Shaneka Hall, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, possession of an open container of alcohol and probation violation; $4,250 total bonds.
John Spiker, 54, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and third-degree domestic battery; $18,500 total bonds and a no-contact order.
Patrick Maxie, 39, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Andrew Hurd, 39, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
Berrie Sanders, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond.
William Edwards, 49, of Jonesboro, with failure to report as a sex offender; $50,000 bond.
Trenton Allen Jungor, 23, of Brookland, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.