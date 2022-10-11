JONESBORO — Reports of gunfire in Brookland resulted in the arrest of a man who was already wanted on federal charges.
Brookland police detective Ryan Smoot said in a probable cause affidavit that neighbors reported hearing a domestic disturbance and then gunfire Sunday in the 100 block of Jody Cove, just off of U.S. 49B.
Officers knew that Matthew Corbett Lawrence had served two years in a federal prison and was now under supervised release for three years.
Smoot said Lawrence initially told police he and his girlfriend had been shooting fireworks. But the officers noticed a door in the backyard that had a target drawn on it and bullet holes in the door. Bullet holes were also found in a privacy fence. Smoot then told officers where they could find a handgun.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Lawrence, 28, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He set bond at $75,000. He must appear Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
But his trouble is not over there.
On Aug. 4, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker signed a warrant charging him with violating terms of his federal probation for possession of drugs, testing positive for drugs, and failing to report for residential drug treatment.
His probation stems from four years ago, when Lawrence was indicted in July 2018 on a charge that he received a stolen firearm, “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
A second firearm was shipped to him after he was initially indicted, resulting in additional charges, according to federal court documents.
No date has been set for Lawrence’s most recent federal charges.
