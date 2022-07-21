JONESBORO — Jonesboro police officer Joseph Harris didn’t activate his body camera during an arrest he made on July 10 where he slammed a suspect to the ground at the Midnight Rodeo private club, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
In a video taken by an onlooker, Harris is seen throwing Nicolas Silva, 21, of Jonesboro, to the parking lot pavement.
Charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct against Silva were dropped at the request of the department, according to Carol Duncan, Jonesboro city attorney.
Charges against Blake Arnoult, 21, of Fayetteville, who was also arrested during the incident, remain.
Arnoult faces charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. His trial on the misdemeanor charges is set for October. Mark Rees is Arnoult’s attorney.
Harris, who has been with the department since May of 2019, received a 22-hour suspension without pay following a disciplinary report made by Lt. Lyle Waterworth earlier this week.
“On 10 July while working off duty security you failed to activate your body worn camera (BWC) while dealing with the public on a law enforcement matter,” Waterworth wrote. “After the initial arrest onlookers are asking questions of you and other officers on the scene, none of which is captured on your BWC.
“Asking questions of officers and being intoxicated does not raise to the level of causing an alarm or public annoyance, and the group of people did not (on officer Greg Trout’s BWC) appear to be causing a danger to themselves or others.
“The onlookers all with similar behavior, you selected an individual to arrest for public intoxication. With the above facts, and your account of the events in your report, you did not have sufficient cause to detain the arrestee. Therefore, your application of force was not reasonable.
“We have a duty to be professional, courteous, and never let personal feelings influence our decisions. You allowed the actions of this group of people around you to influence your decision making, which affected your professional bearing and conduct.
“Failure to activate your body worn camera during law enforcement action has you in violation of policy 510.01. Your arrest actions were outside of the lawful authority granted to us by the citizens of Jonesboro and failed to complete a response to aggression until prompted, both in violation of Policy 401.8 that says, ‘Officers shall never use a greater degree of force than that which is lawful, reasonable, and necessary for the specific situation.’ Even while working off duty, you must maintain the same procedures as when you are on duty.
“My recommendations are that you attend a de-escalation training, some advanced training dealing with the use of force, that your off-duty employment be limited to non-club bar establishments, and that you have a mentor officer assigned to you.
The report noted that a copy would be forwarded to the office of professional standards for further review and additional disciplinary action could be taken.
After the video of the incident was made public, Harris was initially placed on administrative leave with pay.
According to a report released by Jonesboro police, Harris was one of several officers named in a complaint in December 2021 following a fight at the Brickhouse Grill private club on Main Street. That complaint was found to be without merit after an investigation.
