JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department released its monthly report for June, showing the department responded to more calls than in 2020.
The department received almost 700 more total calls in June, 22,000 compared with 19,322 for June 2020.
Calls for service rose by 20 over the previous year while incident reports increased by 78, to 1,084, and 71 more warrants were served than in 2020.
The Internet Crimes Against Children and High Tech Crimes Unit recorded 18 new cases; two new child exploitation cases; 55 new digital evidence exams; 14 warrants served; and one arrest made.
As far as drugs and guns seized by the department, 1,030 seizures of meth were reported; 192 of heroin; 490 of ecstasy; 378 of cocaine; and 474 of various pills. Forty guns were seized with 34 test fires and 24 entries.
In the arrests demographics, arrests of males increased significantly over 2020. In June, 386 males were arrested, compared with 236 in 2020. For females, 131 were arrested in Junes, compared with 121 in June 2020. For Caucasians, 237 were arrested, compared with 190 in 2020. For Blacks, 263 were arrested, compared with 160 for 2020. Hispanic arrests rose to 12 from four in 2020.
In traffic enforcement, accidents increased to 282 from 220 last year. Private property accidents decreased from 74 to 20. Traffic stops rose to 1,355 this year from 1,287 in 2020. Written citations dropped to 129 from 257 and written warnings rose to 326 from 146. Driving while intoxicated increased to 20 from 13.
In Professional Standards ,which are complaints about officers' actions, 13 investigations were opened, 14 closed, 11 sustained and three were exonerated.
For fleet maintenance, JPD racked up $4,802 in unexpected repair costs for June, compared with $2,707 in 2020. Routine repairs dropped to $3,876 from $4,050.
The Records Division showed significant increases this June with 1,370 accident/incident/arrest reports processed. That compares with 1,210 for 2020. Requests for reports were 772 for June, compared with 372.
Animal Control complaints decreased to 1,601, compared with 1,978 in 2020.
Monthly reports are compiled by Claire E. Reynolds with JPD's Office of Crime Analysis and Criminal Intelligence.
