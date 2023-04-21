JONESBORO — A company that repossessed a vehicle found a surprise inside after it was taken to the business in the 4800 block of East Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 2021 Ford Expedition was purchased by a couple who live in the 3900 block of Division Street in Blytheville.
After repossessing the vehicle, employees found five firearms, various ammunition and two soft gun cases.
The firearms found were: a 9 mm 1911, silver with brown handle and one magazine, valued at $1,200; a black Sig Sig P365, valued at $1,200; a 9 mm SCCY CPX-2, valued at $500; a brown Sig Sauer 1911 with three magazines, valued at $1,200; and a Black Eagle 2 Benelli 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $800.
“They were logged into evidence. There is no indication that they are stolen at this time, but I’m sure they were run through dispatch,” said Sally Smith, public information specialist with the police department.
