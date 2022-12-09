JONESBORO — A resentencing trial was held Friday for Aaron Michael Hodge in the 1995 killing of three members of his family in Rector.
Hodge, who was 17 at the time, was convicted of killing his mother, Barbara Flick, stepfather, David Flick, and half-sister, Andria Flick, in their home in October 1995. Court records state the family’s bodies were left in the home for days as Hodges rode with friends in his stepfather’s truck across Northeast Arkansas and held parties at the residence, according to court records.
There was testimony about smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol by a number of young people in the apartment. Hodge was convicted in November 1996 of three counts of capital murder and was sentenced to three life terms in prison.
A jury was deliberating late Friday.
On May 24, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Derrick Harris was entitled to a resentencing hearing in Drew County Circuit Court. The judge there had previously refused a hearing and simply changed his sentence to life with parole eligibility after 30 years, as provided in a 2017 state law that expanded a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders.
The Supreme Court said the Fairness in Sentencing to Minors Act did not apply retroactively, only to those sentenced after March 20, 2017. Therefore, Hodge was entitled to a hearing to present evidence for consideration and sentencing within the discretionary range for a Class Y felony, which is 10 to 40 years or life.
Hodge testified Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court, telling jurors that he’s been incarcerated for 28 years.
He told jurors that his stepfather physically abused him for years until he was in the 10th grade and fought back.
“He was a bully, and most bullies are cowards,” Hodge said. “I know this from prison.”
Hodge said he taught his sister Andria, how to play basketball, other sports and how to do chores.
“I was the one who raised her,” he said.
On the night of October 14, 1995, Hodge said he arrived home. He said he beat up David Flick and then shot him. He said he killed his mother because he didn’t want to go to jail.
Attorney Jeff Rosenzweig represented Hodge. Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney represented the state along with Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Davidson.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer presided over the trial.
Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman contributed to this report.
