JONESBORO — A resentencing trial was held Friday for Aaron Michael Hodge in the 1995 killing of three members of his family in Rector.

Hodge, who was 17 at the time, was convicted of killing his mother, Barbara Flick, stepfather, David Flick, and half-sister, Andria Flick, in their home in October 1995. Court records state the family’s bodies were left in the home for days as Hodges rode with friends in his stepfather’s truck across Northeast Arkansas and held parties at the residence, according to court records.

Sun Staff Writer Keith Inman contributed to this report.