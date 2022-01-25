JONESBORO — A 64-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police that someone fired several gunshots into his residence at about 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Coleman Drive.
Police found a glass door shattered by a gunshot and discovered two holes in an interior wall caused by gunshots.
The victim said he believes the suspect is a man who’s mentally unstable and walks around the street with a gun on his side.
Police found three shell casings and one live round in the next-door neighbor’s yard, the police said.
According to the report, the case was reviewed by the Criminal Investigation Division and placed as inactive due to lack of evidence and any witnesses.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Gregory Jiles, 35, of the 1100 block of Cartwright Street, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday after a woman said Jiles was threatening her in the 2100 block of Brazos Street. Jiles is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a revocation of probation warrant.
Police arrested William Kight, 38, of Athens, Texas, following a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ozark and Southwest drives. Kight is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented