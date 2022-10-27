JONESBORO — A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday night that several vehicles came by his residence in the 2300 block of Court Street and fired gunshots at his house, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A window, front door and television were damaged in the shooting, according to the report.
No suspects have been arrested.
A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone stole his Regions Bank account number and attempted to steal $7,000 from it. The victim lives in the 1600 block of Stone Road.
A 78-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone took her wallet in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road and used her credit and debit cards to charge $5,000 to her accounts.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that his 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen from the 3700 block of Glitterman Drive. The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
A 23-year-old Lake City man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and stole tools in the 3300 block of Stadium Boulevard. The tools are valued at $600.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday night that someone kicked in the door to his residence in the 400 block of Calion Street and stole items. Taken were $5,000 in cash and jewelry valued at $300.
A 69-year-old Caraway man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon someone stole a trailer from his residence in the 400 block of Craighead Road 852. The trailer is valued at $2,500.
