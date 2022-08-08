JONESBORO — A 38-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday evening that someone broke into his residence and stole money and property in the 200 block of North Fisher Street.
The victim said the thief took $3,400 in cash, tennis shoes worth $150, cowboy boots worth $180 and an air compressor worth $150.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Sunday morning that three suspects stole $100 from her vehicle and attempted to steal the vehicle in the 1200 block off Olive Street.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that his 2014 Ford Expedition was stolen from the 2900 block of South Caraway Road. The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday afternoon that her boyfriend broke into her residence, assaulted her in front of her children and stole items in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The woman suffered cuts to her left arm and was hit on the right side of her head. Stolen and recovered were a wallet with credit cards and an iPhone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.