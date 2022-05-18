JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver pledged Tuesday to study improvements that residents of one neighborhood said were needed as a result of continued development.
Three residents of Russell Hill Drive raised their concerns during the Jonesboro City Council’s public comment period.
Russell Hill Drive is a short, narrow street off of Harrisburg Road, south of Interstate 555. But many residents of Savannah Hills Apartments use the street.
Patti Lack said it has been four years and four months since she and her neighbors fought a proposal by the developer to build 11.22 acres of additional apartments, at a rate of 9.5 units per acre.
By the time all the units are completed, there will be a total of 450 units on property that used to be a golf course.
On one recent day between 7-8 a.m., Lack said she counted 123 vehicles.
Resident Tony McCoy said the street is only about 13 feet wide in some places, making it impossible for two vehicles traveling in opposite directions to pass. Because of that, neighbor Latoya Rucker said motorists often have to swerve into yards or driveways. She said three mailboxes, including her own, have been destroyed by the traffic.
Copenhaver toured the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. He said he wants to study the history of the neighborhood and its traffic issues before deciding if improvements to that street need to be made a higher priority than projects in other neighborhoods.
After the former Craighills Golf Course closed, neighboring residents fought a plan in 2004 to redevelop the land as a 240-unit single family subdivision. What opponents didn’t realize was that the golf course was on land that that had already been zoned R-2, which permits up to 12 housing units per acre.
In other business, the council:
Approved changes to the employee pay plan affecting 22 workers who work in code enforcement, engineering and animal control. The council had approved raises in April for police and firefighters.
Approved a resolution to spend $425,000 in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for drainage improvement projects.
Adopted an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Marjorie Drive to 25 mph.
Heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to rezone 0.45 acres at the corner of Kitchen Street and Gant Avenue. Gary and Stacy Gestring seek to rezone the property from R-2 residential multifamily to PD-RM multifamily planned development to allow for seven housing units.
Scheduled a public hearing for 5:25 p.m. June 7 on a request by Pruett Properties to abandon a portion of the right of way along Jaybee Drive in the Clearview Estates subdivision.
Heard the second reading of an ordinance requested by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 to transfer its alcohol permit location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road.
Heard the second reading an ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
