Highway

Lynn Erwin (left) of Jonesboro studies conceptual drawings of improvements to Arkansas 351 Thursday as Keyma Thompson of the Arkansas Department of Transportation stands by to answer questions.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Residents concerned about traffic congestion at Hilltop were pleased to see the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s plans to alleviate the problem Thursday.

But they also know things will be worse during the brief time construction will be going on.

