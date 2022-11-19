JONESBORO — Residents concerned about traffic congestion at Hilltop were pleased to see the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s plans to alleviate the problem Thursday.
But they also know things will be worse during the brief time construction will be going on.
ArDOT put their plans on display at the Family Fellowship Baptist Church on Arkansas 351 (Old Greensboro Road). Residents may also view plans online.
The work is divided into a number of different phases for economic reasons. The first phase is intersection improvements at U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue) and Arkansas 351. That job also will widen 351 to five lanes to Pleasant View Drive. Construction is scheduled for federal fiscal year 2023.
The next phase, which was the main reason for Thursday’s event, would continue the widening project from Pleasant View Drive to Peachtree Avenue, with construction to begin the following year.
The east side of the highway will include a five-foot-wide sidewalk and the west side will include a 10-foot-wide side path.
The project also includes installing a storm sewer system, extending and replacing existing cross drain pipes, erosion control, earthwork and asphalt concrete hot mix pavement.
Eventually, the upgrades will provide a wider path for vehicles beyond the heavily-populated Sage Meadows subdivision.
Carol and Roger Barnhill, who live near Sage Meadows, welcome the prospects for improvement.
“It’s going to be a pain for awhile, but it’s part of growth,” Carol Barnhill said.
Residents who live on Pleasant View Drive said they suffer the pain of the existing conditions. Congestion is so bad that motorists use their street to access the traffic signal at Johnson Avenue and Airport Road, said Scott Rushing. Most of those residents speed, he said.
“People are frantic,” Rushing said of the morning traffic. “A lot of them are women that are trying to get their children to day care or to school and get to work. A lot of them are men that should be at work at 8 o’clock. It’s 4 minutes till.”
One of Rushing’s neighbors, Lynn Erwin, said he views the plan overall as positive.
“It good money well spent,” he said. “It’s got to happen.”
A link providing more detailed information on the project can be found at: https//vpiph03. job-101135-en-ardot.hub. arcgis.com
