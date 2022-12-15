JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. The accuracy of the map can help the state attract more funding assistance to upgrade its infrastructure, Bill Campbell, communications director for Jonesboro, said.

“Our understanding is that the map is not very accurate, which would explain why the Broadband Office is asking for people’s input,” Campbell said Wednesday. “We support that request.”