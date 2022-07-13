JONESBORO — A new emergency notification service for Craighead County residents is expected to be activated by mid-August. In the meantime, Ronnie Sturch, director of Jonesboro’s E-911 dispatch, urges residents to sign up for the system, known as Code Red.
“I think it’s going to be a tremendous asset to the citizens of the city and the county,” Sturch said Wednesday. “And hopefully, they’ll understand how important it is and what it means to them and go ahead and start signing up.”
Residents can sign up for these CodeRED alerts at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/or look for the link on the city’s website, www.jonesboro.org/E911.
After signing up, download the CodeRED mobile app at www.onsolve.com/solutions/products/ codered/mobile-alert-app/codered-mobile-apps -download/
Sturch said his staff is undergoing training to use the system. But even before the local rollout begins, he said people who sign up beforehand will be able to receive weather alerts directly from the National Weather Service.
The catalyst for initiating the service was the need to provide weather warnings, but Sturch said the service will give the cities and county the ability to go beyond that.
“If we have a missing child, and we know they’ve only been missing for 15 minutes, we can select a geographic area to contact everybody who has signed up to be on the lookout,” Sturch explained. “If we have a hazardous material incident, we can create the polygons ourself on the map and say we need to evacuate everybody in this polygon … and it will generate a call to all those individuals and tell them they need to evacuate. So, there’s multiple, multiple uses that this system can be used for.”
In fact, Sturch said emergency directors in other cities that have the service have told him “whatever your mind can imagine and think, you can utilize this system for.”
“The key to it is getting the public to sign up for notifications,” he said.
Sturch said the CodeRED system doesn’t replace tornado sirens.
Greene County officials announced in June that they were implementing a similar service, though through a different technology provider.
Sturch also urged people to consider signing up for Smart911, a service which allows residents to provide key information to dispatchers who may receive a 911 call. The information, which will remain confidential, allows residents to indicate whether people with special needs reside in a household, or if individuals have medical conditions that first responders should be aware off.
