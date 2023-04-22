LITTLE ROCK — Local nonprofit organizations and voluntary agencies are coming together to open a “one-stop shop” for survivors of the March tornadoes. Representatives from agencies such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Arkansas Food Bank and many more will be available to provide assistance from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Wynne.
Monday’s location will be Union Valley Baptist Church, 703 F St. and Tuesday’s will be First Assembly of God, 1900 Kilough Road.
Representatives and caseworkers will provide disaster survivors with resources and assistance to address specific disaster-caused needs, including mental health, financial assistance and other items and services.
These Multi-Agency Resource Centers should not be confused with FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers. Childcare will be provided onsite by Children’s Disaster Services, while caretakers work with on-site service providers.
Individuals and families can meet with agencies for referrals or other services, even if the family is not eligible for government assistance or if that assistance is inadequate to meet their needs.
Individuals and families applying for assistance are encouraged to bring identification showing address and proof of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.
For housing assistance, the Red Cross, Arkansas Departments of Human Services and Emergency Management continue to offer temporary shelter in hotels and motels for Arkansans displaced by the tornadoes. For help finding a place to stay, call 1-800-733-2767. All disaster assistance is free and does not need to be repaid.
A free legal help hotline is also now available for Arkansas severe storm and tornado survivors.
The hotline is available to connect survivors in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney to free legal services. Survivors can call 501-376-3423.
Hotline callers may get help with legal issues like FEMA and SBA financial benefits, home repair contracts and property insurance claims, re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster. price gouging, scams, or identity theft, landlord or tenant problems or threats of foreclosure, and disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs.
Survivors can call the hotline anytime and leave a message if calling after hours.
Hotline partners cannot help in all cases. For example, they cannot take cases where a settlement could include legal fees or an award. But they can refer those cases to other legal help.
The Disaster Legal Services program works with state and local partners to provide free legal help for low-income disaster survivors. The service is a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Arkansas Bar Association, Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Legal Aid of Arkansas.
