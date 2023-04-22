LITTLE ROCK — Local nonprofit organizations and voluntary agencies are coming together to open a “one-stop shop” for survivors of the March tornadoes. Representatives from agencies such as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Arkansas Food Bank and many more will be available to provide assistance from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Wynne.

Monday’s location will be Union Valley Baptist Church, 703 F St. and Tuesday’s will be First Assembly of God, 1900 Kilough Road.