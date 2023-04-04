Responders come from all over
Responders come from all over
JONESBORO — First-responders in Wynne received plenty of help from surrounding communities in the wake of Friday’s tornado.
Between 30-40 Jonesboro police officers made the trek to the Cross County town Friday afternoon, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department. All of the officers returned to Jonesboro that night.
More were on stand-by if needed, she said.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office had four deputies who went to Wynne and spent six to seven hours helping out.
“If they need more help, we’ll send more down there,” Sheriff Marty Boyd said Monday.
Becky McAdoo, paramedic supervisor at Emerson Ambulance, said Monday that her organization sent four units with nine personnel from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and aided with one injured person.
“It’s a humbling experience seeing people down there helping the community,” she said.
Among other first-responders sending personnel to Wynne were the Jonesboro Fire Department and Medic One Ambulance. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office also sent 10 deputies to assist on Friday, according to David Kuebler with the PCSD. He said they remain on standby if needed.
On Friday, Gov. Sarah Sanders declared a state of emergency for the areas struck by the tornadoes, including the Wynne and Little Rock areas. Arkansas Nation Guard units were deployed to assist local authorities with the aftermath.
President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Arkansas on Sunday.
According to a press release from the White House, “The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski.
“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
“Federal funding also is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski.”
