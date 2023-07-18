JONESBORO — A Jonesboro restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
Jonesboro officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Hong Kong restaurant, 3228 S. Caraway Road, at about 3:40 p.m. A suspect entered the business and presented what appeared to be a gun while demanding money.
According to a Jonesboro police incident report by Jonesboro officer Bruce Wright, “I was dispatched to 3228 S. Caraway Road … in regards to a robbery of a business. An unknown caller advised dispatch that a male had his arm around a female and had a gun to her head.
“Once the suspect left Victim No. 1 called dispatch and advised that he had left and robbed the business.”
According to the police report, the robber got away with $700.
The report said the suspect used a blunt object wrapped in black tape and used it as a fake gun to rob the restaurant.
No arrests had been made as of Monday.
In a separate case, a 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that a former employee made fraudulent charges on his business account.
The amount of the charges was more than $1,900.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 4300 block of Richardson Drive and stole items. Taken were $400 in cash and a flare valued at $650.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone entered his residence in the 300 block of North Drake Street and took items. Stolen were PlayStations, tools and a bicycle with a total value of $500.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone stole his motorcycle from the 200 block of Nisbett Street. The 2017 Suzuki is valued at $3,000.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the driveway of her residence in the 1300 block of Medallion Circle. The vehicle was recovered in the 600 block of Greene 705 Road.
The city of Jonesboro reported Friday afternoon that one of its fleet credit cards was used to purchase gasoline in the 3000 block of Dan Avenue. A purchase of $197 was made using the card.
KFC/Taco Bell, 133 Southwest Drive, reported Friday afternoon that a 21-year-old Cave City man paid for a meal with a counterfeit $100 bill.
