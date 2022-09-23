JONESBORO — Downtown Jonesboro restaurants are looking forward to big crowds at the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival, which starts at 5 p.m. today and continues at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The festival was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August 2021, the A&P Commission canceled the festival about a month before it was slated to start because of surging COVID-19 numbers.
“It was a big kick in the gut when it was canceled last year,” said Jeannie Martin, who with her husband owns Yesdog Grill on Main Street. “In 2019, we had the biggest sales weekend of the year.”
She said in 2019 it was standing-room only at the establishment. Martin expects this year will be no different with the Arkansas State Red Wolves playing Old Dominion at 5 p.m. and the Arkansas Razorbacks playing Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Both games will be shown on televisions at Yesdog, Martin said.
At Skinny J’s, also on Main Street, manager Kennedy Soden said she anticipates a large crowd this weekend.
“The BBQ Fest is one of the biggest days of the year for us,” said Soden, who has worked at the restaurant for the last six BBQ Fests.
She said she expects food and beverage sales to be high and many fest-goers will come in to watch football.
“I figure a lot of people will be coming in,” Soden said.
One thing that worries her is that the NEA District Fair is also underway, but with the BBQ Fest being a free event and top name music being provided she thinks crowds will be big.
Both Martin and Soden said they will beef up their staffs to handle the expected overflow crowds.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said his department will be “very, very busy” this weekend and the following week. He said he plans to have six to 10 officers manning the BBQ Fest and the Street Crimes Unit handling security at the NEA District Fair, with reserve officers directing traffic and also helping out inside the fairgrounds.
“This is a busy weekend,” Elliott said. “There’ll be a heavy traffic flow, so people need to be patient.”
Next weekend, the fair will continue and A-State is hosting its homecoming game against Louisiana-Monroe. He said about 30 officers, including university police, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, will be at the stadium.
