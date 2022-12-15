JONESBORO — Thieves broke into two restaurants between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Jonesboro police reports.
An employee of Los Arcos, 2425 E. Matthews Ave., reported someone broke open a door and stole $600 in cash.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Thieves broke into two restaurants between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Jonesboro police reports.
An employee of Los Arcos, 2425 E. Matthews Ave., reported someone broke open a door and stole $600 in cash.
In the second burglary, the owner of Kazoku Hibachi Express, 1712 S. Caraway Road, told police suspects broke in and stole an iPhone worth $700, about $1 in change and a can of Mountain Dew.
Damage to a door is estimated at $200.
In addition, the owner of Look Once Look Twice flea market, 3513 E. Nettleton Ave., reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into the business and stole $3,000 in collectible silver coins and a can of soda. Damage to the front door is estimated at $500.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A Blytheville man’s car was stolen Tuesday night from the 1300 block of Links Drive. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra was later recovered on South Caraway Road with $2,400 of damage to it.
A 33-yer-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday that someone broke into her residence and destroyed the inside in the 4700 block of Sanderson Lane. The damage is estimated at $2,050.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 2500 block of Forest Home Road and stole a gaming system. The PlayStation 5 is valued at $600.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.