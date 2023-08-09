JONESBORO — Retired Jonesboro fire Capt. Rick Humphrey died Friday at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born on May 9, 1959, in Jonesboro.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 8:58 pm
Humphrey was hired as a firefighter in Jonesboro in September 1988. He was promoted to driver in 1991 and then again to lieutenant/captain in 1997, the rank he held until his retirement in May 2014.
Humphrey’s service of 26 years to the department and the City of Jonesboro included being honored as Firefighter of the Year in 1997 as well as receiving the LD Hickey Lifesaving Award in 2004 for his efforts to rescue a woman from her burning residence. Humphrey also served as both Jonesboro Firefighters Local 3718 Union president as well as Jonesboro Firefighters Association President.
He was instrumental in organizing numerous golf and fishing tournaments as well as Fill the Boot Campaigns. All which raised thousands of dollars for important causes and charities.
According to a statement by the Jonesboro Fire Department, “Humphrey enjoyed spending time both at the fire stations as well as off time with his friends and co-workers during golf, fishing and hunting trips. Humphrey’s example of service, leadership and friendship has and will continue to influence those of us who knew and served with him. Thank You, Capt. Rick Humphrey for your service. May you rest easy.”
