JONESBORO — A retired judge from Benton will take over the Methodist Church conflict in Jonesboro, according to an order filed Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Judge Gary Arnold, who retired as an active judge in 2021, will hear the case that all 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District had disqualified themselves from last month.
First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro filed a Quiet Title action on Dec. 19, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference from seizing the church’s real estate.
The Arkansas Conference, which is the state governing body for the Christian denomination, suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a Dec. 15 meeting in which local church members voted 629-9 to disaffiliate from the denomination.
Several members who oppose disaffiliation refrained from attending or participating in the vote after state church leaders warned it was an unauthorized meeting.
The church’s Dec. 15 vote was the second attempt to leave the denomination.
The Jonesboro congregation also voted in August to disaffiliate, with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots.
The Arkansas Conference denied the request.
As of Friday, the Arkansas Conference had not responded to the local congregation’s complaint.
First Community Bank claims a mortgage lien on some of the property, and asks the court to recognize its position in the dispute.
Acting Chief Justice Robin T. Wynne wrote in the order assigning Arnold to the case that the special judge will decide when to schedule future proceedings in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.