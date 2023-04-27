JONESBORO — Mike Hart decided to trade his job of preaching to people in pews to helping those wearing blue.
Hart, 62, the former executive pastor of Nettleton Baptist Church, started his new job as wellness coordinator with the Jonesboro Police Department on April 17.
He will use his 15 years of pastoral counseling to help police officers and, if needed, firefighters with the stress of their jobs.
Hart has been one of the department’s volunteer chaplains since 2017 and has been a reserve officer with the department for five years. He is a certified law enforcement officer, having gone through JPD’s training academy.
As a chaplain and reserve officer, Hart said he knows at least 90 percent of the officers in the department. He believes his relationships with them will make him more accessible if an officer needs counseling.
He said job-related stress is a major problem he hopes to help officers overcome.
“My job is to help teach life skills to improve their quality of life and reduce stress,” Hart said Wednesday.
He said his familiarity with officers helps break down a wall that might exist if a stranger was in his position.
“My ability is to get into an officer’s space to help them process their life,” Hart said. “It makes them a better officer, husband or wife and a better family man.”
He said there is a high divorce rate among police officers. Many work part-time jobs on the side, leaving little time to spend with their families.
Among his duties will be to counsel officers involved in shootings.
“I felt like I was called to do this. I have credibility with them,” he said. “It takes a lot of effort to build credibility and trust with officers.”
Hart has served in the ministry for 37 years. He is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.
Hart spent 18 years at Nettleton Baptist Church.
His wife, Lisa, retired as minister of Nettleton Baptist Church’s pre-school program. They have three grown children.
As far as his new job and its responsibilities, Hart said, “My door will always be open and my phone will always be on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.