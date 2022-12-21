221221-JS-quorum-court-nz

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day (from left) expresses his appreciation on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro to Justices of the Peace Jason Price, Carolyn Lewis and Vince Pearcy during their last quorum court meeting as their terms are coming to an end. Day also presented each of them with a plaque from the county in recognition of their dedicated service.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met for the last time in 2022 to honor retiring justices of the peace and consider a few ordinances on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day began the meeting by thanking the soon to be former JPs, Jason Price, Carolyn Lewis and Vince Pearcy, for their service and dedication to the court during their terms.