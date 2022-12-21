JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court met for the last time in 2022 to honor retiring justices of the peace and consider a few ordinances on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day began the meeting by thanking the soon to be former JPs, Jason Price, Carolyn Lewis and Vince Pearcy, for their service and dedication to the court during their terms.
Price, who represents District 2, did not seek re-election. Garrett Barnes was elected to take his spot on the court.
Lewis and Pearcy are also concluding their terms after the results of the November election.
In District 3, Lewis will be handing the reins over to Barry W. Forrest after he won the seat by 10 votes; while in District 4, Linda Allison will be filling Pearcy’s seat after another close race.
The new justices will take their positions at the table when meetings resume after the holidays.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the court approved an appropriation ordinance to establish 2023 rates of taxation.
Next, was the appropriation ordinance to amend the 2023 Annual Operating budget for Fund 3537, CIT Law Enforcement Coordinator and Fund 1000, Dept 435, Coordinator positions.
This ordinance corrected salary calculations errors for two employees on the 2023 Annual Operating Budget, which was adopted on Nov. 28.
According to the ordinance an additional $6,709.82 needed to be added into Fund 1000 and an additional $1,438.89 into Fund 3537 in order to correct the issue.
This ordinance also passed with further discussion as Day noted that it was simply to correct the errors that had been made.
Then the court continued to the third and final readings of the ordinance to adopt SLFRF County Federal Procurement and Purchasing Policy and the ordinance to set the salaries of elected officials, based on years of elected service, to include the circuit clerk.
Both of these ordinances also passed without discussion.
The Craighead County Quorum Court will next meet on Jan. 9, 2023.
