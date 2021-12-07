JONESBORO — As money from the new national infrastructure law begins to flow, local transportation planners are urging state leaders not to forget important projects they previously couldn’t afford.
One issue in particular is pedestrian safety on East Johnson Avenue near the Arkansas State University campus.
During a Tuesday morning meeting of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission, member William Hall noted the death of a man in October near the Marion Berry Parkway.
“I’m just concerned about how many fatalities it’s going to take before we actually do something, begin to do something permanent to address pedestrians crossing,” Hall said. “That whole area from Caraway Road west, I think we need to really begin to stop talking about about it and start actually doing something.”
John Street, the commission chairman noted the city has formally asked the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to reduce the speed limit on Johnson Avenue, which is also Arkansas 91, from North Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 to 35 mph, could help.
With that change, and additional funding from the infrastructure law, Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said state officials may be able to develop a plan of action.
Pedestrian accidents along Johnson Avenue prompted the construction of a temporary pedestrian hybrid beacon crosswalk that was installed near State Street in September 2019. It was a federally funded demonstration project.
The beacon flashed yellow to tell motorists to slow or stop temporarily when a pedestrian pressed a button.
The temporary crossing was placed where many pedestrians historically walk between apartment communities on the north side of Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) and a convenience store on the south side.
The crosswalk was taken down in July 2020.
Opinion was mixed about whether the experiment worked, as at least one pedestrian was hit at the crossing and a vehicle actually collided with the equipment.
Street noted City Water and Light improved lighting along Johnson and State Street, which should help with pedestrian safety.
Anthony Hunter, ArDOT’s coordinator for metropolitan planning organizations across the state, said the new infrastructure bill has a variety of grant programs aimed at non-motorized safety enhancements.
“There’s actually several pots of money, even different pots that locals can apply for,” Hunter explained. “There’s not a lot known yet how exactly the thing is going to work, but I think there are things coming down that could go toward helping some of these issues.”
In response to a question from a Sun reporter, Hunter said he doesn’t know how much additional money the infrastructure law could bring to the region.
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently said the state would expect to receive about $3.8 billion over the next five years, a 32 percent increase over the funding formula in the previous highway bill. In addition to that, states and local and regional governments have the opportunity to apply for competitive grants for specific projects.
Even with additional funding, Brad Smithee, ArDOT district engineer, said the demand for new projects is “incomprehensible almost.”
“Whether it be safety features, safety projects, whether it be capacity improvements, whether it be relocation and maintenance of the existing systems. The demand on the dollar is enormous,” Smithee said.
Street, who also serves on the Jonesboro City Council, noted local leaders had identified the need for an improved interchange at Red Wolf Boulevard shortly after the MPO was formed back in 2005. The improved interchange opened just before Thanksgiving.
“It does take a while,” Street said, “but it’s nice to see it finally implemented and it’ll make a big difference out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.