JONESBORO — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Tuesday will consider two rezoning proposals on opposite ends of Jonesboro.
One would change the zoning from residential to commercial, while the other would convert commercial property to residential. Both involve relatively small parcels.
Jerry Stephens seeks to rezone 0.66 acres at 5403 E. Nettleton Ave., south of Race Street, from C-3 general commercial to RS-7 single family residential.
The land is surrounded by single family homes. The application states plans for four single family homes, similar to new houses on adjacent property.
The other proposal seeks to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. The property is at the end of West Matthews, at its intersection with Strawfloor Drive.
The new owner, Casey Turner Construction LLC, said in the rezoning application the land would serve as offices and equipment storage for the business.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
