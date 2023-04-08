JONESBORO — A proposed rezoning of almost 38 acres of farmland for a new single-family residential subdivision south of the Valley View school campus will be on the agenda Tuesday for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Ken Yarbrough and Wilma Parish seek to rezone the land from R-1, single-family medium density to RS-8, single-family residential district, which would allow for smaller lots. The property is south adjacent to Deerfield Drive. Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane. It’s on the south edge of the city limits and surrounded on three sides by farms.
